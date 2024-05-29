To the Members of Vipul Organics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Vipul Organics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs(financial position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard on the even date.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system, in relation to the financial statements, in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with the Management, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A._ As by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (refer our comments in para 2(C)(vi)).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operative effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(g) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

B. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act, which are required to be commented upon by us.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, which will have an impact on its financial position in its financial statements-refer note 37 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis- statement.

v) The dividend declared and paid during the current year in respect of F. Y. 2022- 2023 is in compliance with section 123 of the Act. The Board of Directors have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to approval of the members at the Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it apples to declaration of dividend.

vi) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, we report that for the year ended March 31, 2024, for maintaining its books of account, the Company has used accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that no audit trail was enabled at the database level for accounting software SAP to log any direct data changes as described in note 55 to the financial statements . Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For J. A. Rajani & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 108331W P. J. Rajani Proprietor Place: Mumbai Membership No. 116740 Date: 30th May, 2024 UDIN: 24116740BKAUWA5529

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone financial statements of Vipul Organics Limited

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies noticed on such verification, which in our opinion are not material, have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except for a Land at Ankleshwar whose gross block is Rs. 25 Lakhs ,which is held for more than 28 years and details for which are not available.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and as disclosed in note no 53 , there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2) (i) The inventories has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory, which were not material, have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(ii) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs.5 Crore sanctioned by banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly returns in respect of the working capital limits for quarter ended 30th June, 2023, 30th September,2023 and 31st December,2023 have been filed by the Company with Bank of Baroda and such returns are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods except for the following wherein there is material difference.

Particulars Quarter Ended Amount as per Quarterly Return Amount as per Books of Accounts Variance Amount Trade Receivable 30/06/2023 3240 4115 875 Trade Payable 30/06/2023 3350 3667 317 Other Current Asset 30/06/2023 1652 1897 245 Inventory 31/12/2023 3130 3242 112 Trade Receivable 31/12/2023 4188 4327 139 Other Current Asset 31/12/2023 2811 2640 171 Other Current Liability 31/12/2023 2251 4094 1843

In absence of the quarterly returns for the Quarter ended 31st March,2024 we are unable to comment upon the variance if any for the respective periods.

3) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, either to subsidiary company or to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans, investments and guarantees made.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Income-Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities except advance Income Tax . According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable except advance Income Tax amounting to Rs. 59.39 Lakhs .

According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, Value added tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty and any other statutory dues outstanding on account of any dispute except for followings:-

Name of the statute/ dues Amount (in Rs. Lakh) Period Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 0.55 A.Y. 2002-03 Income Tax Appellant Tribunal, Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 3.16 A.Y. 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax–Appeals, Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 217.14 A.Y. 2017-18 Income Tax Appellant Tribunal, Mumbai ** Income Tax Act,1961 44.44 A.Y. 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax–Appeals

**The Company has decided to prefer an appeal with Income Tax Appellant Tribunal against the order dated 29/05/2024 passed by Commissioner of Income Tax–Appeals.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of the loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our opinion and examination of the records the Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been applied for long term purpose.

We report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

We report that The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

The Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares for the purposes for which they were raised.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. In view of the above reporting under clause 3 (xi) (b) of the order is not applicable.

To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received whistle-blower complaints, during the year.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we give neither any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

For J. A. Rajani & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 108331W P. J. Rajani Proprietor Place: Mumbai Membership No. 116740 Date: 30th May, 2024 UDIN: 24116740BKAUWA5529

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Vipul Organics Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Vipul Organics Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial statements and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting , including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statement and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March,2024, based the internal control over financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.