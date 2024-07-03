SectorChemicals
Open₹247.95
Prev. Close₹247.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.96
Day's High₹252.95
Day's Low₹245
52 Week's High₹329.4
52 Week's Low₹140
Book Value₹46.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)332.73
P/E81.03
EPS3.06
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.84
12.81
10.25
9.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.94
Reserves
44.72
40.52
42.3
29.17
Net Worth
58.56
53.33
52.55
40.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
119.53
92.96
79.39
57
yoy growth (%)
28.57
17.1
39.26
8.84
Raw materials
-76.62
-64.1
-60.61
-40.87
As % of sales
64.1
68.95
76.34
71.7
Employee costs
-5.45
-4.67
-2.77
-2.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.56
6.86
3.39
2.36
Depreciation
-5.8
-1.99
-0.67
-0.75
Tax paid
-2.7
-2.25
-1.12
-0.77
Working capital
17.11
-6.29
8.44
7.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.57
17.1
39.26
8.84
Op profit growth
83.67
141.65
14.15
16.83
EBIT growth
40.57
80.79
44.17
51.61
Net profit growth
48.74
103.43
42.67
77.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
150.08
133.93
133.2
118.7
92.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
150.08
133.93
133.2
118.7
92.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.91
0.06
1.96
0.23
1.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vipul P Shah
Independent Director
Jagdeep Mehta
Independent Director
Prasanna Kumar Gawde
Director
Shiv Nath Sahai
Independent Director
Megha S Bhati
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mihir Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Shadija
Reports by Vipul Organics Ltd
Summary
Vipul Organics Limited (Formerly known as Vipul Dyes & Chemicals Limited) led by the Promoter of the Company, Mr. Vipul P. Shah, incorporated in June, 1972. The Company is a globally renowned player in Dyes & Pigment Industry. The Company is manufacturing Dyestuffs for Textiles, Leather & Paper Industries. Company is also producing Organic Azo Pigments. The production facilities are presently at Palghar, Tarapur and Ambernath in the State of Maharashtra. The Company is a government-recognised Export House. It exports dye-intermediates to Switzerland, Hong Kong, Germany, the US and Italy. Some of the valuable foreign customers include Dolder, Switzerland; Chemag, Germany; American Fine Chemicals Company, US; Peekay Chemicals, Canada; Ve Co Tex SRL, Italy; etc.In 1977, the company started manufacturing activities at its Thane Belapur unit to manufacture vat dyes such as vat indigo, vat brown RID, vat blue 2B, which find application in the textile industry. In 1984-85, the manufacturing activities were suspended. In 1991, it restarted its manufacturing activities at Palghar to manufacture blue B base with an installed capacity of 24 tpa.In Apr.95, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 10. The proceeds of the above issues were utilised to part-finance a Rs 3.72-cr project to expand its capacity by setting up a new unit and acquiring the necessary infrastructure. In 1996 the company went into expansion by manufacturing Pigments and total cost was Rs.2.00 cror
The Vipul Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹249.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vipul Organics Ltd is ₹332.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vipul Organics Ltd is 81.03 and 5.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vipul Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vipul Organics Ltd is ₹140 and ₹329.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vipul Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.59%, 3 Years at 26.21%, 1 Year at 39.34%, 6 Month at 40.20%, 3 Month at -21.24% and 1 Month at -0.82%.
