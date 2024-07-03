iifl-logo-icon 1
Vipul Organics Ltd Share Price

249.95
(0.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:26:00 AM

  • Open247.95
  • Day's High252.95
  • 52 Wk High329.4
  • Prev. Close247.95
  • Day's Low245
  • 52 Wk Low 140
  • Turnover (lac)1.96
  • P/E81.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.53
  • EPS3.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)332.73
  • Div. Yield0.39
No Records Found

Vipul Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

247.95

Prev. Close

247.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.96

Day's High

252.95

Day's Low

245

52 Week's High

329.4

52 Week's Low

140

Book Value

46.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

332.73

P/E

81.03

EPS

3.06

Divi. Yield

0.39

Vipul Organics Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Vipul Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vipul Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 32.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vipul Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.84

12.81

10.25

9.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

1.94

Reserves

44.72

40.52

42.3

29.17

Net Worth

58.56

53.33

52.55

40.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

119.53

92.96

79.39

57

yoy growth (%)

28.57

17.1

39.26

8.84

Raw materials

-76.62

-64.1

-60.61

-40.87

As % of sales

64.1

68.95

76.34

71.7

Employee costs

-5.45

-4.67

-2.77

-2.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.56

6.86

3.39

2.36

Depreciation

-5.8

-1.99

-0.67

-0.75

Tax paid

-2.7

-2.25

-1.12

-0.77

Working capital

17.11

-6.29

8.44

7.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.57

17.1

39.26

8.84

Op profit growth

83.67

141.65

14.15

16.83

EBIT growth

40.57

80.79

44.17

51.61

Net profit growth

48.74

103.43

42.67

77.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

150.08

133.93

133.2

118.7

92.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

150.08

133.93

133.2

118.7

92.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.91

0.06

1.96

0.23

1.02

Vipul Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vipul Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vipul P Shah

Independent Director

Jagdeep Mehta

Independent Director

Prasanna Kumar Gawde

Director

Shiv Nath Sahai

Independent Director

Megha S Bhati

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mihir Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Shadija

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vipul Organics Ltd

Summary

Summary

Vipul Organics Limited (Formerly known as Vipul Dyes & Chemicals Limited) led by the Promoter of the Company, Mr. Vipul P. Shah, incorporated in June, 1972. The Company is a globally renowned player in Dyes & Pigment Industry. The Company is manufacturing Dyestuffs for Textiles, Leather & Paper Industries. Company is also producing Organic Azo Pigments. The production facilities are presently at Palghar, Tarapur and Ambernath in the State of Maharashtra. The Company is a government-recognised Export House. It exports dye-intermediates to Switzerland, Hong Kong, Germany, the US and Italy. Some of the valuable foreign customers include Dolder, Switzerland; Chemag, Germany; American Fine Chemicals Company, US; Peekay Chemicals, Canada; Ve Co Tex SRL, Italy; etc.In 1977, the company started manufacturing activities at its Thane Belapur unit to manufacture vat dyes such as vat indigo, vat brown RID, vat blue 2B, which find application in the textile industry. In 1984-85, the manufacturing activities were suspended. In 1991, it restarted its manufacturing activities at Palghar to manufacture blue B base with an installed capacity of 24 tpa.In Apr.95, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 10. The proceeds of the above issues were utilised to part-finance a Rs 3.72-cr project to expand its capacity by setting up a new unit and acquiring the necessary infrastructure. In 1996 the company went into expansion by manufacturing Pigments and total cost was Rs.2.00 cror
Company FAQs

What is the Vipul Organics Ltd share price today?

The Vipul Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹249.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vipul Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vipul Organics Ltd is ₹332.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vipul Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vipul Organics Ltd is 81.03 and 5.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vipul Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vipul Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vipul Organics Ltd is ₹140 and ₹329.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vipul Organics Ltd?

Vipul Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.59%, 3 Years at 26.21%, 1 Year at 39.34%, 6 Month at 40.20%, 3 Month at -21.24% and 1 Month at -0.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vipul Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vipul Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.39 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 32.42 %

