Vipul Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.56
6.86
3.39
2.36
Depreciation
-5.8
-1.99
-0.67
-0.75
Tax paid
-2.7
-2.25
-1.12
-0.77
Working capital
17.11
-6.29
8.44
7.57
Other operating items
Operating
18.16
-3.67
10.02
8.4
Capital expenditure
2.45
29.38
0.66
-3.39
Free cash flow
20.61
25.7
10.68
5.01
Equity raised
50.97
38.12
30.92
20.76
Investing
0.56
-0.33
0.22
0.39
Financing
6.68
2.75
8.58
4.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0.61
0.5
Net in cash
78.82
66.24
51.02
30.73
