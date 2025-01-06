iifl-logo-icon 1
Vipul Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

242
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025

Vipul Organics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.56

6.86

3.39

2.36

Depreciation

-5.8

-1.99

-0.67

-0.75

Tax paid

-2.7

-2.25

-1.12

-0.77

Working capital

17.11

-6.29

8.44

7.57

Other operating items

Operating

18.16

-3.67

10.02

8.4

Capital expenditure

2.45

29.38

0.66

-3.39

Free cash flow

20.61

25.7

10.68

5.01

Equity raised

50.97

38.12

30.92

20.76

Investing

0.56

-0.33

0.22

0.39

Financing

6.68

2.75

8.58

4.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0.61

0.5

Net in cash

78.82

66.24

51.02

30.73

