Vipul Organics Ltd Key Ratios

229
(1.80%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:14:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.67

16.47

38.55

8.82

Op profit growth

83.06

104.36

32.79

13.41

EBIT growth

40.37

81.08

42.63

47.61

Net profit growth

48.23

106.2

38.39

77.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.55

9.52

5.42

5.66

EBIT margin

9.19

8.42

5.42

5.26

Net profit margin

5.77

5.01

2.83

2.83

RoCE

17.7

15.75

11.61

12.12

RoNW

4.7

4

2.5

2.5

RoA

2.77

2.34

1.51

1.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.18

6.19

2.9

2.59

Dividend per share

0.9

0.8

0.8

0.8

Cash EPS

1.07

3.37

1.99

1.33

Book value per share

42.34

41.93

32.81

30.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

19.03

11.93

44.95

27.79

P/CEPS

127.16

21.88

65.45

53.88

P/B

3.38

1.76

3.97

2.33

EV/EBIDTA

11.04

8.95

28.28

16.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

27.56

30.93

Tax payout

-28.3

-32.77

-33.9

-32.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

92.97

106.29

100.07

80.42

Inventory days

53.35

50.58

38.31

40.93

Creditor days

-130.91

-136.25

-92.49

-81.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.04

-8.64

-4.76

-4.9

Net debt / equity

0.53

0.5

0.61

0.29

Net debt / op. profit

1.35

1.85

3.59

1.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.56

-68.32

-75.95

-71.47

Employee costs

-4.73

-5.25

-3.66

-4.23

Other costs

-18.14

-16.89

-14.95

-18.62

