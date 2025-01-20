Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.67
16.47
38.55
8.82
Op profit growth
83.06
104.36
32.79
13.41
EBIT growth
40.37
81.08
42.63
47.61
Net profit growth
48.23
106.2
38.39
77.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.55
9.52
5.42
5.66
EBIT margin
9.19
8.42
5.42
5.26
Net profit margin
5.77
5.01
2.83
2.83
RoCE
17.7
15.75
11.61
12.12
RoNW
4.7
4
2.5
2.5
RoA
2.77
2.34
1.51
1.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.18
6.19
2.9
2.59
Dividend per share
0.9
0.8
0.8
0.8
Cash EPS
1.07
3.37
1.99
1.33
Book value per share
42.34
41.93
32.81
30.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.03
11.93
44.95
27.79
P/CEPS
127.16
21.88
65.45
53.88
P/B
3.38
1.76
3.97
2.33
EV/EBIDTA
11.04
8.95
28.28
16.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
27.56
30.93
Tax payout
-28.3
-32.77
-33.9
-32.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
92.97
106.29
100.07
80.42
Inventory days
53.35
50.58
38.31
40.93
Creditor days
-130.91
-136.25
-92.49
-81.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.04
-8.64
-4.76
-4.9
Net debt / equity
0.53
0.5
0.61
0.29
Net debt / op. profit
1.35
1.85
3.59
1.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.56
-68.32
-75.95
-71.47
Employee costs
-4.73
-5.25
-3.66
-4.23
Other costs
-18.14
-16.89
-14.95
-18.62
