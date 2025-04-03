Vipul Organics’ Rights Issue Oversubscribed by 80%, Raises ₹36.74 Crore

BSE Listed Specialty Chemicals Major, Vipul Organics Limited, announced the successful completion of its Rights Issue, which was open for subscription from March 21, 2025. The issue, which closed on April 2, 2025, witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, being oversubscribed by 80%.

The company had issued 44,37,291 shares with a face value of ₹10 each at the price of ₹46 per share (including premium of ₹36 per share). The aggregate size of the Rights Issue was ₹2041.15 lakh. However, the demand from the investors was much higher than expected as the applications were received for 79,88,227 shares, valued at ₹3674.58 lakh, which is 1.8 times the size of the original issue.

In thanks to the shareholders Mr. Vipul P Shah, Managing Director, Vipul Organics Limited said, “We are grateful for the overwhelming response from shareholders and look forward to their continued support. This unprecedented oversubscription was fueled by our investors’ unwavering confidence in our business and the growth ahead of us, even amid fluctuations in the market. We look forward to creating value for all stakeholders and the proceeds from the issue would help give wings to the greenfield project at Sayakha facility.”

Vipul Organics Limited, (BSE: VIPULORG / 530627) is one of the largest pigment and dye manufacturers in the specialty chemicals industry. It is one of the leading manufacturers of Pigments, Dyestuff, Lake Colours and Pigment Intermediaries/Fast Salts in India. Vipul Organics has 3 manufacturing units in Maharashtra and services customers in over 50 countries across the globe. In the financial year 2023-24, the company’s revenues came in at ₹151 crore.

This successful Rights Issue is a significant milestone for Vipul Organics, which strengthens investor trust and fortifying its expansion plans, accordingly.