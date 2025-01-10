Vipul Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.84
12.81
10.25
9.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.94
Reserves
44.72
40.52
42.3
29.17
Net Worth
58.56
53.33
52.55
40.66
Minority Interest
Debt
30.23
31.33
30.06
27.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.52
0.64
Total Liabilities
88.79
84.66
83.13
69.25
Fixed Assets
37.41
35.54
36.15
28.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.82
1.62
1.69
2.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.5
0.14
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
46.87
41.61
42.47
31.93
Inventories
33.51
35.48
30.54
17.82
Inventory Days
54.41
Sundry Debtors
43.98
33.52
42.13
35.06
Debtor Days
107.05
Other Current Assets
17.28
12.65
13.93
17.14
Sundry Creditors
-43.13
-35.85
-41.13
-34.95
Creditor Days
106.72
Other Current Liabilities
-4.77
-4.19
-3
-3.14
Cash
2.21
5.76
2.76
6.08
Total Assets
88.81
84.67
83.13
69.25
