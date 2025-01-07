Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
119.53
92.96
79.39
57
yoy growth (%)
28.57
17.1
39.26
8.84
Raw materials
-76.62
-64.1
-60.61
-40.87
As % of sales
64.1
68.95
76.34
71.7
Employee costs
-5.45
-4.67
-2.77
-2.35
As % of sales
4.56
5.03
3.49
4.12
Other costs
-21.36
-15.42
-12.38
-10.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.87
16.59
15.59
18.59
Operating profit
16.08
8.75
3.62
3.17
OPM
13.45
9.41
4.56
5.56
Depreciation
-5.8
-1.99
-0.67
-0.75
Interest expense
-1.35
-0.89
-0.9
-0.61
Other income
0.64
1
1.34
0.55
Profit before tax
9.56
6.86
3.39
2.36
Taxes
-2.7
-2.25
-1.12
-0.77
Tax rate
-28.29
-32.88
-33.24
-32.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.85
4.6
2.26
1.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.85
4.6
2.26
1.58
yoy growth (%)
48.74
103.43
42.67
77.55
NPM
5.73
4.95
2.85
2.78
