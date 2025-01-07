iifl-logo-icon 1
Vipul Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

241.05
(0.29%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

119.53

92.96

79.39

57

yoy growth (%)

28.57

17.1

39.26

8.84

Raw materials

-76.62

-64.1

-60.61

-40.87

As % of sales

64.1

68.95

76.34

71.7

Employee costs

-5.45

-4.67

-2.77

-2.35

As % of sales

4.56

5.03

3.49

4.12

Other costs

-21.36

-15.42

-12.38

-10.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.87

16.59

15.59

18.59

Operating profit

16.08

8.75

3.62

3.17

OPM

13.45

9.41

4.56

5.56

Depreciation

-5.8

-1.99

-0.67

-0.75

Interest expense

-1.35

-0.89

-0.9

-0.61

Other income

0.64

1

1.34

0.55

Profit before tax

9.56

6.86

3.39

2.36

Taxes

-2.7

-2.25

-1.12

-0.77

Tax rate

-28.29

-32.88

-33.24

-32.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.85

4.6

2.26

1.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.85

4.6

2.26

1.58

yoy growth (%)

48.74

103.43

42.67

77.55

NPM

5.73

4.95

2.85

2.78

