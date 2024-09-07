The Board has approved the Notice of 52 Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board has also decided to convene the 52°¢ Annual General Meeting of the Members on 30 September 2024 at 3.30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for which purpose the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-603, Kaledonia. Sahar Road, Off. Western Express Highway, Andheri - East, Mumbai - 400069 shall be deemed as the venue for the Meeting. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)