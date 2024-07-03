Vipul Organics Ltd Summary

Vipul Organics Limited (Formerly known as Vipul Dyes & Chemicals Limited) led by the Promoter of the Company, Mr. Vipul P. Shah, incorporated in June, 1972. The Company is a globally renowned player in Dyes & Pigment Industry. The Company is manufacturing Dyestuffs for Textiles, Leather & Paper Industries. Company is also producing Organic Azo Pigments. The production facilities are presently at Palghar, Tarapur and Ambernath in the State of Maharashtra. The Company is a government-recognised Export House. It exports dye-intermediates to Switzerland, Hong Kong, Germany, the US and Italy. Some of the valuable foreign customers include Dolder, Switzerland; Chemag, Germany; American Fine Chemicals Company, US; Peekay Chemicals, Canada; Ve Co Tex SRL, Italy; etc.In 1977, the company started manufacturing activities at its Thane Belapur unit to manufacture vat dyes such as vat indigo, vat brown RID, vat blue 2B, which find application in the textile industry. In 1984-85, the manufacturing activities were suspended. In 1991, it restarted its manufacturing activities at Palghar to manufacture blue B base with an installed capacity of 24 tpa.In Apr.95, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 10. The proceeds of the above issues were utilised to part-finance a Rs 3.72-cr project to expand its capacity by setting up a new unit and acquiring the necessary infrastructure. In 1996 the company went into expansion by manufacturing Pigments and total cost was Rs.2.00 crores.The name of the Company got changed from Vipul Dyechem Limited to Vipul Organics Limited w.e.f. 19th July, 2016. In 2019-20, the Company commenced operations at the Tarapur facility. The Scheme of Amalgamation of Efferchem Pvt. Ltd. with the Company became effective and beneficial from 26th June 2020 and accordingly, all assets and liabilities of Efferchem Pvt. Ltd. was transferred to the Company. In terms of the said Scheme, 18,25,000 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company were allotted to the shareholders of the Efferchem Pvt. Ltd. on 30th June 2020.