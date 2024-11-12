iifl-logo-icon 1
Vipul Organics Ltd Board Meeting

Vipul Organics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Vipul Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On 2Nd September, 2024, As per attachment
Board Meeting27 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Vipul Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Vipul Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Vipul Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Standalone audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 2. To Consider and approve Consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 3. To recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and 4. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. As per ATTACHMENT As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Revised outcome for board meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024)
Board Meeting31 Mar 202431 Mar 2024
As per attachment
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Vipul Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
As per attachment

