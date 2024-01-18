|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended the payment of dividend on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each @ Re. 1 per share i.e. 10.00% of the paid up Equity Share Capital for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 527 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM of the Company, shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days of ensuing AGM. The date of AGM will be intimated in due course of time;
