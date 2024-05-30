To

The members of

Virat Crane Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Virat Crane Industries Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flow for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred as “the financial statements”.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (as amended) (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

a. in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024;

b. in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit and other comprehensive income for the year ended on that date

c. in the case of statement of changes in equity, of the changes in equity for the year ended on that date, and

d. in the case of statement of cash flows, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

S.No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1. Inventories (Refer Note 8 to financial statements) The value of inventory is a key audit matter due to involvement of high risk, basis the nature of the food industry wherein value per unit is relatively insignificant but high volumes are involved which are dispersed across different point of sales and warehouses. Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: a. Evaluation of the design and testing of the implementation of internal controls relating to physical inventory counts on a test basis; b. Performance of test of controls over verification of documentary evidence of controls including the calculation of shrinkages; and Performance of test of details through sample selection of stores as part of the inventory verification program, including verification of inventory from floor to documentary evidence and vice versa and verification of shrinkage. 2 Valuation and existence of inventories (Refer Note 8 to financial statements) Our audit procedures on the valuation and existence of inventories consisted mainly of the following: In order to ascertain the existence of inventories, we assessed and reviewed the controls implemented and executed by the Company to ensure the existence of inventories. We observed the periodic physical inventory counts. We also performed analytical procedures as well as tests of details of individual transactions. The inventories of the Company amounting to 1 626.04 lakhs. As for the valuation of inventories, we assessed and reviewed the controls relating to valuation. For materials and supplies, we compared the price recognized in the balance sheet to the latest purchase invoice, to ensure that thec Our audit of inventories was focused around the risk that there would be a material misstatement relating to the existence of inventories and that the valuation of inventories which involves judgement of the management. According to the financial statements accounting principles inventories are S.No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters measured at the lower of cost or net realizable value. The company has procedures for identifying risk for obsolescence inventories based on estimated usage and shelf life of products. inventory of materials and supplies is valued in accordance with the accounting policies applied. To address the risk for material error on inventories, our audit procedures included amongst other. Assessing the compliance of Companys accounting policies over inventory with applicable accounting standards. Assessing the inventory valuation processes and practices. On major locations we tested the effectiveness of the key controls. Assessing the analyses and assessment made by management with respect to slow moving and obsolete stock. We assessed the adequacy of the companys disclosures related to inventories. 3 Valuation of trade receivables (Refer Note 9 to the financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the trade receivables amounting to 1 1,587.09 Lakhs. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: We have identified valuation of trade receivables as a key audit matter on account of the significant management judgment involved with respect to the recoverability of trade receivables and the provisions for impairment of receivables, and the importance of cash collection with reference to the working capital management of the business. (a) Understanding the trade receivables process with regards to valuation and evaluation of controls designed and implemented by the management; (b) Assessment of the appropriateness of the Companys credit risk policy and obtaining an understanding on management of credit risk; (c) Tests of details: We have checked the ageing analysis, on a sample basis and subsequent receipt of the trade receivables, to the source documents, including bank statements and We have verified the underlying supporting documents like acceptance of invoices along with various correspondence carried out by the management of the Company with trade receivable for realization of money (d) Control testing: Obtaining an S.No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters understanding on credit approvals, establishing credit limits and continuous monitoring of creditworthiness of customers to which the Company grants the credit in normal course of business and Obtaining understanding on how the Company establishes an allowance for doubtful debts and impairment if any that represents its estimate of incurred losses in respect of trade receivables. We have conducted discussion with management as to the recoverability of the old outstanding and corroborating managements explanations with underlying documentation and correspondence with the customers.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information as included in the Directors Report, Management discussion and Analysis report including Annexures to Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the financial statements and our independent auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (“IND AS”) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are

reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events

or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Note 36 of its financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education Protection Fund by the Company.

d. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no

funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities

identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. During the year, the Company has not declared or paid any dividend. Hence reporting on compliance of provisions of Section 123 of the Act by the Company is n not applicable for the year.

f. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

Place: Guntur For Anantha & Associates Chartered Accountants, Date: 30-05-2024 Firm Reg. No. 010642S

CA Srinivasulu Anantha

Partner

Membership No. 214253 UDIN: 24214253BKBHWO8948

Virat Crane Industries Limited

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements”

of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

We report that:

i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment so as to cover all the items in a phased manner every year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its property, plant and equipment. In accordance with this programme certain property, plant and equipments were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records produced to us for verification, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories were physically

verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, during the year at any point of time, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships except amount paid towards honoring the Corporate Guarantee given in earlier years as given below -a. The Company has provided loans and guarantees during the year and details of which are given below:

a. The Company has provided loans and guarantees during the year and details of which are given below:

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans*A Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Others - - 1,339.73 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others - - 11815.14 -

A

The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above- mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the terms of repayment of the above loans do not stipulate any repayment schedule and the loans are repayable on demand. The Company not charging interest on the loans given to related parties. The loans given to related parties are outstanding for a long time in addition to amount receivable against corporate guarantee honoured during the year. After getting necessary board approvals the long-outstanding advances are written off during the year.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no overdue amounts in respect of the above loans granted to the body corporates as there is no repayment schedule and bear no interest.

No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties except the amount paid to lenders bankers for honoring the corporate guarantee given by the company in prior years.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the terms of repayment of the following loans do not stipulate any repayment schedule and the loans are repayable on demand.

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans / advances in the nature of loans - Repayable on demand -- -1,815.14 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment Percentage of loans / advances in nature of loans to the total loans - 100.00%

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable except the negative comments as given in above paragraph (iii).

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year to which Section 73 to 76 or other relevant provision of the Act and Rules made thereunder were applicable. There are no unclaimed deposits as on the Balance Sheet date. Hence, the paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for this year.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section 1 of Section 148 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the period

vii. a. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, goods and service tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year ended on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax as at March 31, 2024

which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below -

Name of the statue Nature of dues Amount in lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Andhra Pradesh Valued Added Tax Act, 2005 (as amended) Sales tax 73.27 2006-07 to 2011-12 Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh General Sales Tax Act Sales tax 1.95 1999-20 Sales tax appellate Tribunal Luxury Tax Luxury tax 3.47 2005-06 Andhra Pradesh High Court Agriculture Market Committee Cess Cess 10.56 1994-95 to 2000-01 Supreme Court Agriculture Market Committee Cess Cess 106.29 2011-12 to 2015-16 Secretary, AMC Vijayawada

Viii According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company does not have any transactions to be recorded in books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (as amended).

ix. a. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of

the records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our verification of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our verification of the records of the Company, the Company utilized the term loans for the purpose for which it is obtained.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our verification of the records of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used by the Company for long-term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company for the year.

x. a. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of

the records of the Company, it has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further

public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, it has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optional convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in Note 38 to the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports issued up to the date of financial statements approved by board of directors.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or person connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is

not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash loss in the current year and it has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 375.44 lakhs during the previous financial year.

xviii. There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company for the year

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than

ongoing proj ects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub- section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

b. There are no amounts remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project has been transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not having any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Hence preparation of consolidated financial statements is not applicable the Company for the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Anantha & Associates

Place: Guntur

Chartered Accountants

Date: 30-05-2024

Firm Reg. No. 010642S

CA Srinivasulu Anantha

Partner

M. No: 214253

UDIN: 24214253BKBHWO8948

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on financial statements of Virat Crane Industries Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Virat Crane Industries Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Virat Crane Industries Limited (‘the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Place: Guntur For Anantha & Associates Chartered Accountants Date: 30-05-2024 Firm Reg. No. 010642S

CA Srinivasulu Anantha

Partner

M. No. 214253

UDIN: 24214253BKBHWO8948