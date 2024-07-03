iifl-logo-icon 1
Virat Crane Industries Ltd Share Price

60.15
(-5.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.99
  • Day's High65.89
  • 52 Wk High87
  • Prev. Close63.78
  • Day's Low59.31
  • 52 Wk Low 43.3
  • Turnover (lac)4.17
  • P/E12.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.47
  • EPS5.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)122.83
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Virat Crane Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

63.99

Prev. Close

63.78

Turnover(Lac.)

4.17

Day's High

65.89

Day's Low

59.31

52 Week's High

87

52 Week's Low

43.3

Book Value

33.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

122.83

P/E

12.41

EPS

5.14

Divi. Yield

0

Virat Crane Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Virat Crane Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Virat Crane Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.49%

Non-Promoter- 25.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Virat Crane Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.42

20.42

20.42

20.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.65

33.53

37.61

31.63

Net Worth

64.07

53.95

58.03

52.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

84.98

85.43

87.76

71.48

yoy growth (%)

-0.52

-2.65

22.77

17.45

Raw materials

-67.89

-65.85

-69.6

-60.48

As % of sales

79.89

77.08

79.3

84.62

Employee costs

-1.8

-1.81

-1.69

-1.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.21

8.42

9.6

3.58

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.31

-0.28

-0.27

Tax paid

-2.14

-2.22

-3.39

-1.29

Working capital

-1.43

10.98

3.65

-0.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.52

-2.65

22.77

17.45

Op profit growth

-3.39

-13.86

176.66

-56.47

EBIT growth

-3.51

-14.12

169.05

-56.91

Net profit growth

-2.09

-0.19

171.75

-60.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

35.72

31.21

28.1

22.98

19.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.72

31.21

28.1

22.98

19.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.2

0.43

0.85

1.67

Virat Crane Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Virat Crane Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

G V S L Kantha Rao

Non Executive Director

M Himaja

Director & CFO

P V Srihari

Non Executive Director

J. Gopala Krishna Murthy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkata Nageswara Rao Kota

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Adi Venkata Rama Rajanedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAGAV KALIAPPAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virat Crane Industries Ltd

Summary

Virat Crane Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 18, 1992 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Dec.92. The Company is a pioneer in production of Dairy products. It is engaged in the business of procurement and processing of Milk and Milk Products like Ghee, Curd and Butter Milk etc. It caters to the needs of retail trade sector in India. The project was part financed by a public issue in Jun.94. The company introduced Sanmathi Agarbatti besides Curry Masala a food product for trading. The Company acquired about 51% stake in the associate concern Durga Diary Limited and its has become a subsidiary of the Company during year 2007-08. In year 2010-11, the Infra Division of the Company was demerged and the assets and liabilities pertaining to the Infra/ Real Estate Division got transferred as a going concern to Crane Infra structure Limited by way of Scheme of Arrangement and subsidiary company i.e Durga Dairy Limited was merged into the Company. In consideration of the said transfer of Assets and Liabilities, the shareholders of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. were allotted One fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each to all the Shareholders on 07th June, 2010.
Company FAQs

What is the Virat Crane Industries Ltd share price today?

The Virat Crane Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Crane Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virat Crane Industries Ltd is ₹122.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Virat Crane Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Virat Crane Industries Ltd is 12.41 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Virat Crane Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virat Crane Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virat Crane Industries Ltd is ₹43.3 and ₹87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Virat Crane Industries Ltd?

Virat Crane Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.63%, 3 Years at 15.22%, 1 Year at 39.47%, 6 Month at -7.54%, 3 Month at -10.42% and 1 Month at -4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Virat Crane Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Virat Crane Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.50 %

