SectorFMCG
Open₹63.99
Prev. Close₹63.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.17
Day's High₹65.89
Day's Low₹59.31
52 Week's High₹87
52 Week's Low₹43.3
Book Value₹33.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)122.83
P/E12.41
EPS5.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.42
20.42
20.42
20.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.65
33.53
37.61
31.63
Net Worth
64.07
53.95
58.03
52.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
84.98
85.43
87.76
71.48
yoy growth (%)
-0.52
-2.65
22.77
17.45
Raw materials
-67.89
-65.85
-69.6
-60.48
As % of sales
79.89
77.08
79.3
84.62
Employee costs
-1.8
-1.81
-1.69
-1.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.21
8.42
9.6
3.58
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.31
-0.28
-0.27
Tax paid
-2.14
-2.22
-3.39
-1.29
Working capital
-1.43
10.98
3.65
-0.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.52
-2.65
22.77
17.45
Op profit growth
-3.39
-13.86
176.66
-56.47
EBIT growth
-3.51
-14.12
169.05
-56.91
Net profit growth
-2.09
-0.19
171.75
-60.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
35.72
31.21
28.1
22.98
19.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.72
31.21
28.1
22.98
19.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.2
0.43
0.85
1.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
G V S L Kantha Rao
Non Executive Director
M Himaja
Director & CFO
P V Srihari
Non Executive Director
J. Gopala Krishna Murthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkata Nageswara Rao Kota
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Adi Venkata Rama Rajanedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAGAV KALIAPPAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Virat Crane Industries Ltd
Summary
Virat Crane Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 18, 1992 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Dec.92. The Company is a pioneer in production of Dairy products. It is engaged in the business of procurement and processing of Milk and Milk Products like Ghee, Curd and Butter Milk etc. It caters to the needs of retail trade sector in India. The project was part financed by a public issue in Jun.94. The company introduced Sanmathi Agarbatti besides Curry Masala a food product for trading. The Company acquired about 51% stake in the associate concern Durga Diary Limited and its has become a subsidiary of the Company during year 2007-08. In year 2010-11, the Infra Division of the Company was demerged and the assets and liabilities pertaining to the Infra/ Real Estate Division got transferred as a going concern to Crane Infra structure Limited by way of Scheme of Arrangement and subsidiary company i.e Durga Dairy Limited was merged into the Company. In consideration of the said transfer of Assets and Liabilities, the shareholders of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. were allotted One fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each to all the Shareholders on 07th June, 2010.
Read More
The Virat Crane Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virat Crane Industries Ltd is ₹122.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Virat Crane Industries Ltd is 12.41 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virat Crane Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virat Crane Industries Ltd is ₹43.3 and ₹87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Virat Crane Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.63%, 3 Years at 15.22%, 1 Year at 39.47%, 6 Month at -7.54%, 3 Month at -10.42% and 1 Month at -4.46%.
