Virat Crane Industries Ltd Company Summary

53.89
(5.65%)
Jan 14, 2025|01:19:00 PM

Virat Crane Industries Ltd Summary

Virat Crane Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 18, 1992 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Dec.92. The Company is a pioneer in production of Dairy products. It is engaged in the business of procurement and processing of Milk and Milk Products like Ghee, Curd and Butter Milk etc. It caters to the needs of retail trade sector in India. The project was part financed by a public issue in Jun.94. The company introduced Sanmathi Agarbatti besides Curry Masala a food product for trading. The Company acquired about 51% stake in the associate concern Durga Diary Limited and its has become a subsidiary of the Company during year 2007-08. In year 2010-11, the Infra Division of the Company was demerged and the assets and liabilities pertaining to the Infra/ Real Estate Division got transferred as a going concern to Crane Infra structure Limited by way of Scheme of Arrangement and subsidiary company i.e Durga Dairy Limited was merged into the Company. In consideration of the said transfer of Assets and Liabilities, the shareholders of Virat Crane Industries Ltd. were allotted One fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each to all the Shareholders on 07th June, 2010.

