|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
84.98
85.43
87.76
71.48
yoy growth (%)
-0.52
-2.65
22.77
17.45
Raw materials
-67.89
-65.85
-69.6
-60.48
As % of sales
79.89
77.08
79.3
84.62
Employee costs
-1.8
-1.81
-1.69
-1.61
As % of sales
2.11
2.12
1.92
2.26
Other costs
-6.58
-8.74
-6
-5.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.74
10.23
6.84
7.82
Operating profit
8.7
9.01
10.46
3.78
OPM
10.24
10.54
11.92
5.29
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.31
-0.28
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.38
-0.65
-0.23
Other income
0.11
0.1
0.07
0.29
Profit before tax
8.21
8.42
9.6
3.58
Taxes
-2.14
-2.22
-3.39
-1.29
Tax rate
-26.15
-26.45
-35.36
-36.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.06
6.19
6.2
2.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.06
6.19
6.2
2.28
yoy growth (%)
-2.09
-0.19
171.75
-60.08
NPM
7.13
7.25
7.07
3.19
