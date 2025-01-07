iifl-logo-icon 1
Virat Crane Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

62.4
(3.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

84.98

85.43

87.76

71.48

yoy growth (%)

-0.52

-2.65

22.77

17.45

Raw materials

-67.89

-65.85

-69.6

-60.48

As % of sales

79.89

77.08

79.3

84.62

Employee costs

-1.8

-1.81

-1.69

-1.61

As % of sales

2.11

2.12

1.92

2.26

Other costs

-6.58

-8.74

-6

-5.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.74

10.23

6.84

7.82

Operating profit

8.7

9.01

10.46

3.78

OPM

10.24

10.54

11.92

5.29

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.31

-0.28

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.28

-0.38

-0.65

-0.23

Other income

0.11

0.1

0.07

0.29

Profit before tax

8.21

8.42

9.6

3.58

Taxes

-2.14

-2.22

-3.39

-1.29

Tax rate

-26.15

-26.45

-35.36

-36.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.06

6.19

6.2

2.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.06

6.19

6.2

2.28

yoy growth (%)

-2.09

-0.19

171.75

-60.08

NPM

7.13

7.25

7.07

3.19

