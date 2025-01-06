iifl-logo-icon 1
Virat Crane Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60.15
(-5.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Virat Crane Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.21

8.42

9.6

3.58

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.31

-0.28

-0.27

Tax paid

-2.14

-2.22

-3.39

-1.29

Working capital

-1.43

10.98

3.65

-0.7

Other operating items

Operating

4.3

16.86

9.57

1.31

Capital expenditure

0.14

3.02

5.11

-1.76

Free cash flow

4.44

19.88

14.68

-0.44

Equity raised

51.13

33.16

19.66

17.76

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.48

-1.01

3.52

0.4

Dividends paid

0

0

2.04

1.02

Net in cash

56.06

52.03

39.9

18.74

