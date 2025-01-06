Virat Crane Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.21
8.42
9.6
3.58
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.31
-0.28
-0.27
Tax paid
-2.14
-2.22
-3.39
-1.29
Working capital
-1.43
10.98
3.65
-0.7
Other operating items
Operating
4.3
16.86
9.57
1.31
Capital expenditure
0.14
3.02
5.11
-1.76
Free cash flow
4.44
19.88
14.68
-0.44
Equity raised
51.13
33.16
19.66
17.76
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.48
-1.01
3.52
0.4
Dividends paid
0
0
2.04
1.02
Net in cash
56.06
52.03
39.9
18.74
