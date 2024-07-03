iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Virat Crane Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

62.44
(0.58%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:20:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

25.34

22.87

20.5

15.89

13.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.34

22.87

20.5

15.89

13.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.4

0.21

0.81

1.14

Total Income

25.34

23.27

20.71

16.7

14.84

Total Expenditure

25.19

19.42

18.94

13.46

10.93

PBIDT

0.15

3.84

1.77

3.25

3.9

Interest

0

0.07

0.01

0.05

0.07

PBDT

0.14

3.76

1.75

3.19

3.81

Depreciation

0.23

0.34

0.31

0.56

0.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.83

0.46

0.05

0.5

Deferred Tax

0.11

0.25

0.28

0.03

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.2

2.32

0.68

2.52

2.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

1.2

0.37

0.64

0.83

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.2

1.12

0.31

1.87

2.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.2

1.12

0.31

1.87

2.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

1.55

0.43

3.49

4.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.23

7.23

7.23

7.23

7.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

37,47,861

37,43,111

37,37,511

37,40,011

Public Shareholding (%)

0

51.77

51.68

51.61

51.63

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.59

16.83

8.68

20.44

28.48

PBDTM(%)

0.55

16.48

8.58

20.06

27.9

PATM(%)

-0.82

10.18

3.36

15.91

21.84

Virat Crane Inds: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Virat Crane Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.