Virat Crane Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
25.34
22.87
20.5
15.89
13.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.34
22.87
20.5
15.89
13.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.4
0.21
0.81
1.14
Total Income
25.34
23.27
20.71
16.7
14.84
Total Expenditure
25.19
19.42
18.94
13.46
10.93
PBIDT
0.15
3.84
1.77
3.25
3.9
Interest
0
0.07
0.01
0.05
0.07
PBDT
0.14
3.76
1.75
3.19
3.81
Depreciation
0.23
0.34
0.31
0.56
0.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.83
0.46
0.05
0.5
Deferred Tax
0.11
0.25
0.28
0.03
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.2
2.32
0.68
2.52
2.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
1.2
0.37
0.64
0.83
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.2
1.12
0.31
1.87
2.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.2
1.12
0.31
1.87
2.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
1.55
0.43
3.49
4.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.23
7.23
7.23
7.23
7.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
37,47,861
37,43,111
37,37,511
37,40,011
Public Shareholding (%)
0
51.77
51.68
51.61
51.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.59
16.83
8.68
20.44
28.48
PBDTM(%)
0.55
16.48
8.58
20.06
27.9
PATM(%)
-0.82
10.18
3.36
15.91
21.84
No Record Found
