Virat Crane Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
Gross Sales
7.49
8.08
10.38
10.05
7.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.49
8.08
10.38
10.05
7.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0.07
0
0.12
Total Income
7.5
8.08
10.45
10.05
7.33
Total Expenditure
6.13
6.41
9.12
9.37
10.55
PBIDT
1.37
1.67
1.33
0.68
-3.22
Interest
0
0
0.14
0
0
PBDT
1.37
1.67
1.19
0.68
-3.22
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.01
0.08
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.43
0.57
0.38
0
0.09
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.03
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.9
1.06
0.8
0.57
-3.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.9
1.06
0.8
0.57
-3.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.9
1.06
0.8
0.57
-3.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.44
1.46
1.11
0.79
-4.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.42
20.42
20.42
7.24
7.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
51,23,827
21,20,673
21,20,673
0
36,48,827
Public Shareholding (%)
25.09
25.08
25.08
0
50.38
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,52,99,923
0
0
0
35,93,173
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.91
0
0
0
49.62
PBIDTM(%)
18.29
20.66
12.81
6.76
-44.66
PBDTM(%)
18.29
20.66
11.46
6.76
-44.66
PATM(%)
12.01
13.11
7.7
5.67
-47.01
