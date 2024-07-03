iifl-logo-icon 1
Virat Crane Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

62.4
(3.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011Sept-2011

Gross Sales

7.49

8.08

10.38

10.05

7.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.49

8.08

10.38

10.05

7.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0.07

0

0.12

Total Income

7.5

8.08

10.45

10.05

7.33

Total Expenditure

6.13

6.41

9.12

9.37

10.55

PBIDT

1.37

1.67

1.33

0.68

-3.22

Interest

0

0

0.14

0

0

PBDT

1.37

1.67

1.19

0.68

-3.22

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.01

0.08

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.43

0.57

0.38

0

0.09

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.03

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.9

1.06

0.8

0.57

-3.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.9

1.06

0.8

0.57

-3.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.9

1.06

0.8

0.57

-3.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.44

1.46

1.11

0.79

-4.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.42

20.42

20.42

7.24

7.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

51,23,827

21,20,673

21,20,673

0

36,48,827

Public Shareholding (%)

25.09

25.08

25.08

0

50.38

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,52,99,923

0

0

0

35,93,173

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

74.91

0

0

0

49.62

PBIDTM(%)

18.29

20.66

12.81

6.76

-44.66

PBDTM(%)

18.29

20.66

11.46

6.76

-44.66

PATM(%)

12.01

13.11

7.7

5.67

-47.01

