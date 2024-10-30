Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

VIRAT CRANE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 2nd quarter/half year period ended on 30-09-2024 for the financial year 2024-25. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year period ended on 30-09-2024 for the F.Y 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

VIRAT CRANE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the first quarter period ended on 30-06-2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Submission of the outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

VIRAT CRANE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results For The (Q4) Quarter and Financial Year Period Ended on 31-03-2024 For the F.Y 2023-24. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year period ended on 31-03-2024 for the F.Y2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial period ended on 31-03-2024 for the f.y2023-24 Submission of information related to the appointment of Secretarial auditor and internal auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024