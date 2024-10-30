|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|VIRAT CRANE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 2nd quarter/half year period ended on 30-09-2024 for the financial year 2024-25. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year period ended on 30-09-2024 for the F.Y 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Intimation of Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|VIRAT CRANE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the first quarter period ended on 30-06-2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Submission of the outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|VIRAT CRANE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results For The (Q4) Quarter and Financial Year Period Ended on 31-03-2024 For the F.Y 2023-24. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year period ended on 31-03-2024 for the F.Y2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial period ended on 31-03-2024 for the f.y2023-24 Submission of information related to the appointment of Secretarial auditor and internal auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|VIRAT CRANE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results of the company for the third quarter period ended on 31.12.2023 for the Financial Year 2023-24. Out Come Of Board Meeting (Considers and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months period ended on 31-12-2023 for the F.Y 2023-24) Submission of Un Audited financial results for the Quarter and nine months period ended on 31-12-2023 for the F.Y 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.