To the members of Virat Industries Limited Report on the audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Virat Industries Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“the ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter Other Operating Revenue: Our audit Procedure Included reviewing appropriateness of the c ompanys accounting policies in recognition of other operating income, verification of subsequent realisation of accrued incentives and assessing internal control procedures. Refer Note 24 of the IND AS Financial Statements and note 2.12 of the significant accounting policies to the IND AS Financial Statements. We have: Other Operating revenue Mainly consists of government incentives and concessions. An accrual of this carries a risk of incorrect timing of its recognition and may involve a s Management judgement in assessing the reasonableness of meeting the conditions for receipt of such incentives and certainty of its ultimate collection Verified the documentary evidence supporting the accrual of government incentives. ignificant Obtained understanding of applicable legislative framework to assess eligibility of the company for receiving the incentives/rebates. Test Checked Compliances with conditions of schemes/ regulations under which the incentives/ rebates are receivable.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report and the related annexures, but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and contents of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid by the company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) T he Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(ii) T he Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) T here has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanading, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement;

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For B. K. Khare & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105102W Amit Mahadik Partner Membership No. 125657 UDIN: 24125657BKESNH9807 Place: Pune Date: May 24, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Virat Industries Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (“the Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

TH We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For B. K. Khare & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105102W Amit Mahadik Partner Membership No. 125657 UDIN: 24125657BKESNH9807 Place: Pune Date: May24, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

1. (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (i) (a) (B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) T he Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties by which the property, plant and equipment and investment properties are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of 3 years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties. In accordance with the programme, the Company has physically verified certain property, plant and equipment and investment properties during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

(e) Based on the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information, explanations and representations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory comprising of raw materials, work-in-progress, finished goods, traded goods, packing materials and stores and spare parts has been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification between the physical inventory and the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits under the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise and Value Added Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no arrears of outstanding statutory dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there are no statutory dues in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues as at March 31, 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender till the date of our audit report.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long- term purposes as at the Balance Sheet date.

(e) T he Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. Accordingly, the reporting under Clauses 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) T here has been no report filed by us under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures, specified under Section 133 of the Act.

14. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. 15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding company or persons connected with them during the year and hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) Based on the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has no Core Investment Companies.

17. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us, Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to Company.