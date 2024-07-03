iifl-logo-icon 1
Virat Industries Ltd Share Price

401.3
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open430.85
  • Day's High430.85
  • 52 Wk High535
  • Prev. Close422.4
  • Day's Low401.3
  • 52 Wk Low 127
  • Turnover (lac)6.38
  • P/E435.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.17
  • EPS0.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)197.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Virat Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

430.85

Prev. Close

422.4

Turnover(Lac.)

6.38

Day's High

430.85

Day's Low

401.3

52 Week's High

535

52 Week's Low

127

Book Value

53.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

197.44

P/E

435.46

EPS

0.97

Divi. Yield

0

Virat Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

Virat Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Virat Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.51%

Institutions: 0.50%

Non-Institutions: 72.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Virat Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.92

4.92

4.92

4.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.7

20.07

18.93

17.61

Net Worth

25.62

24.99

23.85

22.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

19.56

26.38

24.13

34.08

yoy growth (%)

-25.84

9.31

-29.2

32.78

Raw materials

-7.86

-10.21

-9.68

-12.55

As % of sales

40.17

38.71

40.14

36.81

Employee costs

-4.59

-4.64

-4.57

-5.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.92

2

1.05

4.94

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.9

-1.93

-1.62

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.52

-0.41

-1.47

Working capital

1.68

3.28

-0.1

0.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.84

9.31

-29.2

32.78

Op profit growth

-34.73

11.59

-43.93

4.14

EBIT growth

-52.26

77.61

-77.17

-0.72

Net profit growth

-46.41

129.14

-81.34

-1.53

No Record Found

Virat Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Virat Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Adi F Madan

Whole-time Director

Ayesha K Dadyburjor

Non Executive Director

Kaizad Dady Burjor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshu Zinzuwadia

Independent Director

Vaibhav P. Mandhana

Independent Director

Dashrath B. Pawaskar

Independent Director

CHINTAMANI DATTATRAYA THATTE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virat Industries Ltd

Summary

Virat Industries Ltd (VIL), established in 1990, manufactures excellent quality socks for export mainly to the European markets. The Company started its operations in 1995 and completed more than a decade in Socks business. The socks manufactured on the latest computerized electronic knitting machines by Lonati and Matec, Italy and KTM, Korea supported with balancing equipment from Spain and other European markets. The production capacity is normally based on size, design and style of socks. As per the prevalent pattern of production, the production capacity of VIL is estimated at 4.32 million pairs per annum. The factory was designed and engineered by Gherzi Textil Organisation, Switzerland and their Associates Gherzi Eastern Ltd, Mumbai, India. VIL commenced production in November 1995. The project cost was around Rs. 85 million.Apart from this, the Company manufacture cotton dress/casual socks, for Men, Ladies and Children on the latest computerized electronic knitting machines of Lonati and Matec from Italy and KTM from Korea. Socks are manufactured in Cotton, Cotton/Viscose, Wool, Acrylic, Wool/Cashmere, Wool/Silk, Cotton/Silk. Double Cylinder machines produce socks in Plain Rib, Rib Link, Link Link and Jacquard. Following these, it specialize in 100% Cotton, Cotton Nylon Lycra, Link Link and Casual 96N Socks in Rib, Link and Jacquard types. Double Cylinder Machines are available in 6, 14 and 15 gauges. Single Cylinder Machines produce, Jacquard, Plain, Fillet, Motif an
Company FAQs

What is the Virat Industries Ltd share price today?

The Virat Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹401.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virat Industries Ltd is ₹197.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Virat Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Virat Industries Ltd is 435.46 and 7.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Virat Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virat Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virat Industries Ltd is ₹127 and ₹535 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Virat Industries Ltd?

Virat Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.63%, 3 Years at 66.03%, 1 Year at 123.67%, 6 Month at 134.41%, 3 Month at 22.01% and 1 Month at 3.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Virat Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Virat Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.20 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 72.29 %

