SectorTextiles
Open₹430.85
Prev. Close₹422.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.38
Day's High₹430.85
Day's Low₹401.3
52 Week's High₹535
52 Week's Low₹127
Book Value₹53.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)197.44
P/E435.46
EPS0.97
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.92
4.92
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.7
20.07
18.93
17.61
Net Worth
25.62
24.99
23.85
22.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.56
26.38
24.13
34.08
yoy growth (%)
-25.84
9.31
-29.2
32.78
Raw materials
-7.86
-10.21
-9.68
-12.55
As % of sales
40.17
38.71
40.14
36.81
Employee costs
-4.59
-4.64
-4.57
-5.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.92
2
1.05
4.94
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.9
-1.93
-1.62
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.52
-0.41
-1.47
Working capital
1.68
3.28
-0.1
0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.84
9.31
-29.2
32.78
Op profit growth
-34.73
11.59
-43.93
4.14
EBIT growth
-52.26
77.61
-77.17
-0.72
Net profit growth
-46.41
129.14
-81.34
-1.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Adi F Madan
Whole-time Director
Ayesha K Dadyburjor
Non Executive Director
Kaizad Dady Burjor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshu Zinzuwadia
Independent Director
Vaibhav P. Mandhana
Independent Director
Dashrath B. Pawaskar
Independent Director
CHINTAMANI DATTATRAYA THATTE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Virat Industries Ltd
Summary
Virat Industries Ltd (VIL), established in 1990, manufactures excellent quality socks for export mainly to the European markets. The Company started its operations in 1995 and completed more than a decade in Socks business. The socks manufactured on the latest computerized electronic knitting machines by Lonati and Matec, Italy and KTM, Korea supported with balancing equipment from Spain and other European markets. The production capacity is normally based on size, design and style of socks. As per the prevalent pattern of production, the production capacity of VIL is estimated at 4.32 million pairs per annum. The factory was designed and engineered by Gherzi Textil Organisation, Switzerland and their Associates Gherzi Eastern Ltd, Mumbai, India. VIL commenced production in November 1995. The project cost was around Rs. 85 million.Apart from this, the Company manufacture cotton dress/casual socks, for Men, Ladies and Children on the latest computerized electronic knitting machines of Lonati and Matec from Italy and KTM from Korea. Socks are manufactured in Cotton, Cotton/Viscose, Wool, Acrylic, Wool/Cashmere, Wool/Silk, Cotton/Silk. Double Cylinder machines produce socks in Plain Rib, Rib Link, Link Link and Jacquard. Following these, it specialize in 100% Cotton, Cotton Nylon Lycra, Link Link and Casual 96N Socks in Rib, Link and Jacquard types. Double Cylinder Machines are available in 6, 14 and 15 gauges. Single Cylinder Machines produce, Jacquard, Plain, Fillet, Motif an
Read More
The Virat Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹401.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virat Industries Ltd is ₹197.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Virat Industries Ltd is 435.46 and 7.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virat Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virat Industries Ltd is ₹127 and ₹535 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Virat Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.63%, 3 Years at 66.03%, 1 Year at 123.67%, 6 Month at 134.41%, 3 Month at 22.01% and 1 Month at 3.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.