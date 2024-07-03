Virat Industries Ltd Summary

Virat Industries Ltd (VIL), established in 1990, manufactures excellent quality socks for export mainly to the European markets. The Company started its operations in 1995 and completed more than a decade in Socks business. The socks manufactured on the latest computerized electronic knitting machines by Lonati and Matec, Italy and KTM, Korea supported with balancing equipment from Spain and other European markets. The production capacity is normally based on size, design and style of socks. As per the prevalent pattern of production, the production capacity of VIL is estimated at 4.32 million pairs per annum. The factory was designed and engineered by Gherzi Textil Organisation, Switzerland and their Associates Gherzi Eastern Ltd, Mumbai, India. VIL commenced production in November 1995. The project cost was around Rs. 85 million.Apart from this, the Company manufacture cotton dress/casual socks, for Men, Ladies and Children on the latest computerized electronic knitting machines of Lonati and Matec from Italy and KTM from Korea. Socks are manufactured in Cotton, Cotton/Viscose, Wool, Acrylic, Wool/Cashmere, Wool/Silk, Cotton/Silk. Double Cylinder machines produce socks in Plain Rib, Rib Link, Link Link and Jacquard. Following these, it specialize in 100% Cotton, Cotton Nylon Lycra, Link Link and Casual 96N Socks in Rib, Link and Jacquard types. Double Cylinder Machines are available in 6, 14 and 15 gauges. Single Cylinder Machines produce, Jacquard, Plain, Fillet, Motif and Embroidery. Patterning with 4 colour plus ground, on the same course and upto 12 colours throughout the sock is possible on single cylinder machines. 18 machines are capable of producing football and sports socks also. Socks with mesh and 3 colours with elastic are available. It specialize in Mens/Ladies Computer socks and Ladies Trainer socks. Single Cylinder Machines are available in 8, 9, 10, 14 and 17 gauges. Specialty socks i.e. extended heels, Y heel, double layer socks, Lacoste, Picot and Short welts are also made.