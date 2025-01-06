iifl-logo-icon 1
Virat Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Virat Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.92

2

1.05

4.94

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.9

-1.93

-1.62

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.52

-0.41

-1.47

Working capital

1.68

3.28

-0.1

0.73

Other operating items

Operating

0.71

2.85

-1.39

2.58

Capital expenditure

-0.43

0.78

1.46

3.06

Free cash flow

0.28

3.63

0.06

5.64

Equity raised

33.6

30.59

30.16

26.31

Investing

0

0

0

-0.25

Financing

-0.97

1.11

-1.08

2.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.73

Net in cash

32.91

35.34

29.14

34.6

