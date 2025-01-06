Virat Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.92
2
1.05
4.94
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.9
-1.93
-1.62
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.52
-0.41
-1.47
Working capital
1.68
3.28
-0.1
0.73
Other operating items
Operating
0.71
2.85
-1.39
2.58
Capital expenditure
-0.43
0.78
1.46
3.06
Free cash flow
0.28
3.63
0.06
5.64
Equity raised
33.6
30.59
30.16
26.31
Investing
0
0
0
-0.25
Financing
-0.97
1.11
-1.08
2.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.73
Net in cash
32.91
35.34
29.14
34.6
