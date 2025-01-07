iifl-logo-icon 1
Virat Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

400
(-0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

19.56

26.38

24.13

34.08

yoy growth (%)

-25.84

9.31

-29.2

32.78

Raw materials

-7.86

-10.21

-9.68

-12.55

As % of sales

40.17

38.71

40.14

36.81

Employee costs

-4.59

-4.64

-4.57

-5.17

As % of sales

23.47

17.6

18.96

15.18

Other costs

-5.02

-8.32

-7

-11.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.69

31.57

29.02

33.02

Operating profit

2.08

3.19

2.86

5.1

OPM

10.65

12.1

11.85

14.97

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.9

-1.93

-1.62

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.05

-0.1

-0.13

Other income

0.66

0.77

0.23

1.6

Profit before tax

0.92

2

1.05

4.94

Taxes

-0.13

-0.52

-0.41

-1.47

Tax rate

-14.06

-26.1

-38.82

-29.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.79

1.48

0.64

3.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.79

1.48

0.64

3.47

yoy growth (%)

-46.41

129.14

-81.34

-1.53

NPM

4.06

5.62

2.68

10.18

