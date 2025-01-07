Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.56
26.38
24.13
34.08
yoy growth (%)
-25.84
9.31
-29.2
32.78
Raw materials
-7.86
-10.21
-9.68
-12.55
As % of sales
40.17
38.71
40.14
36.81
Employee costs
-4.59
-4.64
-4.57
-5.17
As % of sales
23.47
17.6
18.96
15.18
Other costs
-5.02
-8.32
-7
-11.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.69
31.57
29.02
33.02
Operating profit
2.08
3.19
2.86
5.1
OPM
10.65
12.1
11.85
14.97
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.9
-1.93
-1.62
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
-0.13
Other income
0.66
0.77
0.23
1.6
Profit before tax
0.92
2
1.05
4.94
Taxes
-0.13
-0.52
-0.41
-1.47
Tax rate
-14.06
-26.1
-38.82
-29.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.79
1.48
0.64
3.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.79
1.48
0.64
3.47
yoy growth (%)
-46.41
129.14
-81.34
-1.53
NPM
4.06
5.62
2.68
10.18
