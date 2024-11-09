Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

VIRAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the limited review Report issued by the statutory Auditor has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

VIRAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non convertible) through permissible modes in one or more tranches including but not limited to a preferential issue private placement a qualified institutions placement or any other method or combination of methods subject to such Statutory/Regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The outcome of the board meeting held on 24th September, 2024 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

VIRAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and take on the record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 2024 and to decide the date time and venue for the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft Notice of AGM. The Board of directors in their meeting held on 08th August, 2024 approved the re-Appointment of Shri. Adi F Madan as the managing director of the company for a further term of 3 years from 01st October, 2024 to 30th September, 2027, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company in the ensuing Annual General meeting to be held on 05th September, 2024 The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 has been considerd and approved in the meeting of Board of Directors held on 08.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 5 May 2024

VIRAT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024 and Board may also consider the recommendation of final Dividend for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors has approved the audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year Ended on 31/03/2024. And the Board has not recommended any final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors has re-appointed the Internal Auditor, Statutory Auditor and Tax Auditor for the FY 2024-25 in its meeting held on 24th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 01.03.2024 has appointed Mr. Himanshu Zinzuwadia as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 01.03.2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 28 Jan 2024