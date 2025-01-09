Virat Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Overview of the Economy:

India is emerging as the worlds fastest-growing economy, but the world economy is struggling to come up to a reasonable level.

Emerging Asian economies led by China and India are estimated to grow at plus 6% thus outpacing the western economies faced with massive inflationary pressures.

Indian economy showed strong momentum and robust growth across many key economic indicators during this year as under;

The goods and service tax (GST) collection of 20.18 lakh crore this year was 10.5% higher compared to 19.6 lakh crore in the previous year. This was achieved by strong momentum in the economy and efficient tax collection efforts.

Net direct tax collection of 19.6 lakh crore this year rose 17.7% over previous year.

Indias merchandise exports of $ 437 billion dropped by 3% compared to previous year. The import of $ 677 billion were 5.4% lower against the previous year, helping narrow the trade deficit.

Service export of $ 340 billion this year, amounted to 0.7% of the GDP. The total of goods and service export collection comes to $ 776.7 billion this year, compared to $ 776.4 billion of previous year. Service exports are making the external sector resilient to supply side shocks and reducing rupee volubility.

India entered into Free Trade Agreements with Australia, UAE and Switzerland. The agreement is under process with U.K. These are the historic deals resulting in elimination of tariffs between India and those countries.

During the year, the Company carried out sales in the following geographical segments.

Europe India Rest of World Total Revenues 1460.52 189.47 1424.64 3074.64

Companys financial and operational performance:

The comparative performance highlights for last five years are as under:

Particulars INDAS Units 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 2020-21 2019-20 Income Statement Total Income in Lakh 3341.17 3841.90 2513.97 2022.30 2715.83 Export Sale in Lakh 2885.17 3317.35 2090.54 1685.10 2256.84 Operating EBITDA in Lakh 253.82 378.75 336.30 274.41 396.90 Net Profit before Tax in Lakh 103.57 218.00 172.60 92.50 200.77 Net Profit after Tax in Lakh 63.34 162.09 135.23 79.49 148.35 Cash Profit in Lakh 208.19 315.90 295.62 255.54 339.18 Balance Sheet Net Worth in Lakh 2549.93 2499.68 2385.63 2253.25 2171.53 Capital Employed in Lakh 2548.68 2454.94 2375.34 2264.04 2180.87 Significant Ratios Operating EBITDA/Net % 8.26 10.67 14.51 14.90 16.09 Sale Return on Capital % 10.15 15.68 14.41 12.35 17.75 Employed (EBIT/Avg. CE) Price Earnings Ratio 142.06 66.32 57.94 22.26 7.21 Book Value Per Share 51.79 50.77 48.46 45.77 44.11 Current Ratio 5.24 4.71 5.89 6.94 4.02 Operations Knitting Production Pairs in lakh 65.42 97.05 57.62 53.36 69.77 Pairs Dispatched Pairs in lakh 76.96 84.01 55.89 55.04 67.16 Sales realization per pair 39.95 42.25 41.40 33.46 36.73 Earnings Per Share 1.03 3.21 2.69 1.81 3.06

There is no change in the nature of business of your Company for the year under review.

Industry Structure and Development

The key players of the textile industry are concentrated in India, China, the European Union and the United States. Vietnam and Bangladesh have also emerged as significant contributors to the industry. India is estimated to have the worlds third largest textile industry.

India benefits from multitude of factors such as abundant availability of raw materials including cotton, polyester, nylon, silk, wool and jute, along with a large pool of skilled manpower and large ancillary industry. It also enjoys benefits of being a cost effective compared to other large textile producing countries.

New technologies and state-of-the art equipment have enabled the Indian textile industry to become more efficient and productive over the years.

Notwithstanding the availability of such facilities and resources the textile industry including garments has been struggling to increase international market share. Besides the industrys performance in export market this year was lack luster. The problems faced by Indian Textile Industry are as under; Wide variation in cotton prices from time to time making it difficult to quote price for long term export contracts in export market, where the prices are quoted two times in a year. 10.6% import duty has been imposed by the European Union on exports from India. Countries like Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are exempted from such duty. Due to this Indian players have a lower market penetration in Europe. Indian exports have decreased in last two consecutive years and exports of readymade garments were 10% lower this year against preceding year. The exports of knitwear are adversely impacted.

In short, the employment potential of Indias textile and clothing industry remains grossly underutilized, particularly in MMF sector.

Opportunities:

If Free Trade Agreement between India and other overseas countries are fully implemented, there will saving of 10.6% import duty to overseas customers purchasing goods from India. This will boost exports from India. It will be a level playing field for India like other members of the European Union.

Significant developments are taking place in preparation of fancy yarns in India both cotton and manmade. This offers opportunity to weaving and knitting manufacturers to seize the opportunity and go for value added products for export and local markets.

Extension of the scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) till March26 for the export of apparel, garment and made ups with same rates would benefit textile companies.

The prices of your companys export products have a very wide range from 25 per pair to above 100 per pair (Football socks). The export of football and other high price socks is around 4.5 to 5.5 lakh pairs per year. Your company is making efforts to accelerate the market share of such socks to improve average realised price per pair and overall profitability

Threats:

There is intense competition in the global markets especially from the garment industries from Turkey and China.

Global economic slowdown continues, with many countries of the world having become epicenter of geopolitical tensions. Due to this there is subdual demand for apparel and garments in key markets.

Import duty of 10.6% still continues, making India incompetitive on the price level.

In India, many factories use spun polyester yarn in place of cotton yarn for inner wear apparel. Since the Polyester yarn is cheaper, in local markets innerwear polyester textiles are posing big price threat to cotton textiles.

Unorganized sector goods with cheaper prices are overwhelmingly competing with organized sector goods.

Key Financial Ratios:

The key financial ratios for the financials are as per the below table:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Debtors turnover ratio 6.51 7.54 Inventory turnover ratio 3.05 2.51 Current ratio 5.20 4.71 Debt equity ratio 0.16 0.03 Operating profit margin (%) 6.95 9.09 Net profit margin (%) 2.07 4.57 Return on Networth 2.49 6.48

Formulae used for computation of key financial ratios are as follows:

Debtors turnover ratio Net sales (i.e. revenue from operations) /Average of opening and closing trade receivables Inventory turnover ratio Net sales /Average of opening and closing inventories Current ratio Current assets /Current liabilities Debt equity ratio Debt (net of cash) /Total equity Operating profit margin (%) Profit before interest and taxes /Net sales Net profit margin (%) Profit after tax /Net sales Return on networth (%) Profit after tax /Average of total equity

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The existing internal financial controls are commensurate with the nature, size, complexity, and business processes followed by the Company. They have been reviewed and found generally satisfactory on the following key control matrices.

Entity Level Control Financial Control Operational Control

which included authority and organization matrix, risk management practices, compliance framework within the origination, ethics and fraud risk management, management Information system, self-assessment of control point, business continuity and disaster recovery planning, budgetary system, etc.

Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013 requires the submission of a report by the Board of Directors of a listed Company which includes a statement ensuring that the Company has laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and operating effectively.

During the year, the Company followed Policy Documents with regard to Internal Financial Control, along with Risk Control Matrix. The same have been tested by the Internal Auditors and the Statutory Auditors.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The workforce is a critical factor in maintaining quality and safety, which strengthens the competitive position and the human resource policies focus on training and retaining of the employees of the Company. The Company trains employees regularly to increase the level of operational excellence, improve productivity and maintain compliance standards on quality and safety. Employees are offered performance-linked incentives and benefits and the Company conducts employee engagement programs from time to time. The Company also hires contract labour. The company has 155 employees on payroll.

The Company would like to sincerely appreciate the valuable contribution and support of employees towards the performance and growth of the Company. The management team comprises of professionals with a proven track record. The Company continues to remain focused and sensitive to the role of human resources in optimizing results in all its areas of working and its industrial relations also continue to be cordial.