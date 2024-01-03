Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2,010
2,010
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-408.43
-240.46
Net Worth
1,601.57
1,769.54
Minority Interest
Debt
1,725.85
1,608.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,327.42
3,378.52
Fixed Assets
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
983.96
981.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
2,209.73
2,260.84
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2,217.17
2,265.66
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.83
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.4
-3.99
Cash
133.73
136.11
Total Assets
3,327.42
3,378.52
