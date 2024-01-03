iifl-logo-icon 1
Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2,010

2,010

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-408.43

-240.46

Net Worth

1,601.57

1,769.54

Minority Interest

Debt

1,725.85

1,608.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,327.42

3,378.52

Fixed Assets

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

983.96

981.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

2,209.73

2,260.84

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2,217.17

2,265.66

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.83

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.4

-3.99

Cash

133.73

136.11

Total Assets

3,327.42

3,378.52

