Virescent Renewable Energy Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:05 AM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 77.11%

Foreign: 77.11%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.88%

Institutions: 2.88%

Non-Institutions: 20.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2,010

2,010

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-408.43

-240.46

Net Worth

1,601.57

1,769.54

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

521.63

356.47

21.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

521.63

356.47

21.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

14.96

11.09

0.31

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.06

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.91

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.24

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.13

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Virescent Renewable Energy Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Hardik Shah

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sanjay Grewal

Independent Director

Panja Pradeep Kumar

Independent Director

Akshay Jaitly

Independent Director

Daisy Devassy Chittilapilly

Director

Aditya Narayan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

CHARMY CHANDRAKANT BHOOT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virescent Renewable Energy Trust

Summary

No Record Found
