Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2,010
2,010
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-408.43
-240.46
Net Worth
1,601.57
1,769.54
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
521.63
356.47
21.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
521.63
356.47
21.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
14.96
11.09
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.06
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.91
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.24
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.13
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Hardik Shah
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sanjay Grewal
Independent Director
Panja Pradeep Kumar
Independent Director
Akshay Jaitly
Independent Director
Daisy Devassy Chittilapilly
Director
Aditya Narayan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
CHARMY CHANDRAKANT BHOOT
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
