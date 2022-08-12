Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Management Discussions

About the Trust

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust ("VRET" or "Trust") is an irrevocable trust set up under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as an infrastructure investment trust under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014.

Growth Through Acquisition

In FY22, the Trusts portfolio comprised of 14 operational solar power projects, aggregating to 500 MWp, in the States of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, in the current year ending 31 March 2023, the Trust acquired 2 operational solar power projects, aggregating to 38 MWp, in the States of Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh, thereby taking the cumulative capacity to 538 MWp.

Further, Trust (through its subsidiary) has entered into binding agreements for the acquisition of 25 MWp operational solar power project in Gujarat, from Samta Energy Private Limited.

Financial Statements

The Summary of financial statements on a Consolidated and Standalone basis of the Trust for the year ended March 31, 2023, are as follows:

(Amt in INR Mn)

Particulars Consolidated Standalone Total Income 5,366 3,342 EBITDA 4,246 3,244 Profit / (Loss) before tax 741 1,854 Profit/ (Loss) after tax 709 1,817

Income Statement

Consolidated income statement comprises of Revenue, EBITDA and PAT generated from seed assets of (i.e., assets acquired from sponsor) as well as assets acquired by InvIT (from Focal Energy Group, GPIL and Jakson group). Revenue from seed assets is recorded from the beginning of financial year or from the date of acquisition by the sponsor, whichever is later. In case of assets acquired by InvIT, revenue is accounted from the date of acquisition.

Standalone income statement comprises of revenue generated from interest on debt provided by VRET to underlying SPVs.

Segment Reporting

VRET is primarily engaged in owning and operating renewable energy assets with long term PPAs tied up with respective central/state offtakers. Accordingly, VRET has a single segment as per the requirements of Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments. All assets are located in India and revenue of VRET is earned in India hence, there is single geographic segment.

Borrowings

During FY23, the following borrowings have been raised:

Date of Availment Entity Tenor Amount Availed (in INR Mn) Outstanding Amount in INR Mn as on 31 March 2023 Type of Instrument 12 August 2022 Virescent Renewable Energy Trust 3 years 500.0 488.75 Non-Convertible Debenture 23 September 2022 Virescent Renewable Energy Trust 3 years 800.0 782.00 Non-Convertible Debenture 23 September 2022 Virescent Renewable Energy Trust 7 years 700.0 684.25 Non-Convertible Debenture Total 2,000.0 1955.00

Consolidated borrowings as on March 31, 2023, stood at INR 17,401 Mn entirely in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures.

External Ratings

Rating Agency Rated Entity Rating Date Rating Rationale CRISIL Virescent Renewable Energy Trust CRISIL AAA/Stable March 24, 2023 ? Revenue visibility due to presence of long-term power- purchase agreements ? Healthy generation track record ? Robust financial risk profile, marked by low leverage and strong liquidity India Ratings Virescent Renewable Energy Trust IND AAA/Stable March 23, 2023 ? Presence of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the entire capacity ? Diverse portfolio of underlying projects ? Demonstrated track record of stable operations ? Timely receipt of payments from offtakers for majority of the projects ? Strong debt coverages & robust debt protection features

Key Metrics

o Weighted Average Cost of Debt = 7.57% payable quarterly (7.79% annualized) o AAA Rating by CRISIL & India Ratings

Repayment/Refinancing Schedule as on 31 March 2023 (INR Mn)

Financial Year Principal repayment/ Refinancing amount (INR Mn) FY 2024 867 FY 2025 3,359 FY 2026 1,989 FY 2027 4,255 FY 2028 555 FY 2029 1,645 FY 2030 1,755 FY 2031 313 FY 2032 2,665 Total 17,401

Deviation and variation in the use of proceeds from the object stated in the Placement Memorandum

The Investment Manager (on behalf of VRET) has made best efforts to utilise the Issue Proceeds (allocated towards payments of Issue expenses) as per the terms of the Placement Memorandum dated September 28, 2021. However, there has been a reduction in actual Issue Expenses incurred, as against the estimate made at the time of Issue, to the extent of INR 27.00 Mn.

Virescent Renewable Energy Trust with the approval of Unitholders on September 15, 2022, has included the below object with respect to unutilized Use of Proceeds for an aggregate amount of INR 27.00 Mn from the Issue Proceeds, which was not covered in the Placement Memorandum (PM) dated September 28, 2021:

Interest payment/principal repayment (including creation of Debt Service Reserve), for Non-Convertible Debentures issued/ to be issued by VRET.