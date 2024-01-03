Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.43
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.57
16.52
13
10.75
Net Worth
44
27.52
24
21.75
Minority Interest
Debt
38.64
38.12
14.34
13.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
82.64
65.64
38.34
35.67
Fixed Assets
73.45
47.18
44.01
45.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.53
1.53
2.24
3.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
6.45
14.65
-8.19
-13.51
Inventories
0.11
0.07
0.05
0.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
25.04
23.28
13.6
11.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.56
12.83
9.11
8.84
Sundry Creditors
-10.74
-9.09
-2.93
-2.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.52
-12.44
-28.02
-31.28
Cash
2.19
2.26
0.29
0.2
Total Assets
82.65
65.63
38.35
35.68
