Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.43

11

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.57

16.52

13

10.75

Net Worth

44

27.52

24

21.75

Minority Interest

Debt

38.64

38.12

14.34

13.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

82.64

65.64

38.34

35.67

Fixed Assets

73.45

47.18

44.01

45.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.53

1.53

2.24

3.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

6.45

14.65

-8.19

-13.51

Inventories

0.11

0.07

0.05

0.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

25.04

23.28

13.6

11.66

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14.56

12.83

9.11

8.84

Sundry Creditors

-10.74

-9.09

-2.93

-2.78

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-22.52

-12.44

-28.02

-31.28

Cash

2.19

2.26

0.29

0.2

Total Assets

82.65

65.63

38.35

35.68

