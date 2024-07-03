Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1992 the Virtualsoft Systems Limited was previously engaged in Financial Services. As it could not perform well it has closed its Finance Division and has converted its business into technical solution development and customer service packs. Due to this the Company changed its name from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd to VirtualSoft System Limited in 2001. The Company is engaged in the business of Pioneering Broadband, Virtual Event & Providing Mobile Roaming Services & Solutions.During 1999-2000 the company made a diversification by entering into Web-Multimedia/Software Tools. It is also focusing on Customized Enterprise Content Delivery Network, a private Corporate Channel of BroadBand quality.The name of the Company was changed from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd. to VirtuaiSoft System Limited effective February 7, 2001.During 2009-10, the Company developed and deployed a B2B live Text Chat Platform (Multi - Panelist & Multiple Levels of Moderation) with a video featurepp, for Intel India. 7 Virtual Events were then created and launched for Intel successfully during the year. Second, based on a strategic partnership for India and APAC with 6Connex Inc., it launched a range of next generation Virtual Experience based events for demand generation, customer engagement, collaboration, learning and knowledge management for brands like CNBC/ Web 18, Cisco, Oracle and Intel - both at the India & APAC level. Third based on technology & market development work done late, in April 2010, VirtualSoft created a new Telecom division to focus on Mobile Roaming Solutions for the global traveller under the brand name Roam1 (www.roam1.com).The Telecom Division launched global roaming solutions and services under the Roam1 brand (www.roam1.com), in FY 2010-11. To synergise the two divisions at a corporate level, the C2E2 Initiative was conceived during 2011-12. C2E2 stands for Connect Communicate Engage Experientially and provides a bridge for the Telecom & Roam 1 Division to collaborate with the Virtual Events and Demand Gen Division in technology & product development, marketing and large partner and account development. During the year 2013-14, the Company hived off the Roam 1 Divisions running and operating business on a Slump Sale basis to Roam 1 Telecom Ltd, New Delhi effective from 30 June, 2014 for Part Cash and Part Stock leading to Roam 1 becoming a majority held subsidiary of the Company.