Summary

Incorporated in 1992 the Virtualsoft Systems Limited was previously engaged in Financial Services. As it could not perform well it has closed its Finance Division and has converted its business into technical solution development and customer service packs. Due to this the Company changed its name from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd to VirtualSoft System Limited in 2001. The Company is engaged in the business of Pioneering Broadband, Virtual Event & Providing Mobile Roaming Services & Solutions.During 1999-2000 the company made a diversification by entering into Web-Multimedia/Software Tools. It is also focusing on Customized Enterprise Content Delivery Network, a private Corporate Channel of BroadBand quality.The name of the Company was changed from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd. to VirtuaiSoft System Limited effective February 7, 2001.During 2009-10, the Company developed and deployed a B2B live Text Chat Platform (Multi - Panelist & Multiple Levels of Moderation) with a video featurepp, for Intel India. 7 Virtual Events were then created and launched for Intel successfully during the year. Second, based on a strategic partnership for India and APAC with 6Connex Inc., it launched a range of next generation Virtual Experience based events for demand generation, customer engagement, collaboration, learning and knowledge management for brands like CNBC/ Web 18, Cisco, Oracle and Intel - both at the India & APAC level. Third based on technology & market development work done late, in

Read More