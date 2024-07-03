Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹17.7
Prev. Close₹16.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹17.7
Day's Low₹17.7
52 Week's High₹16.86
52 Week's Low₹2.92
Book Value₹3.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.3
10.3
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.5
-20.37
-19.44
-18.92
Net Worth
-11.2
-10.07
-9.14
-8.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.31
0.9
1.01
1.1
yoy growth (%)
44.87
-10.58
-8.35
9.79
Raw materials
-1.16
-0.83
-0.75
-0.77
As % of sales
88.36
91.71
74.91
69.83
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.51
-0.44
-0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.6
-0.48
-0.77
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.2
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.27
0.27
0.08
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.87
-10.58
-8.35
9.79
Op profit growth
-13.65
28.86
-24.12
65.96
EBIT growth
-7.02
12.86
-33.55
71.19
Net profit growth
-8.5
26.11
-37.79
74.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.12
3.59
3.08
2.55
5.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.12
3.59
3.08
2.55
5.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.24
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gokul Tandan
Non Executive Director
Rajendra V Kulkarni
Independent Director
Ashima Puri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukta Ahuja
Independent Director
Vikram Grover
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Virtualsoft Systems Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992 the Virtualsoft Systems Limited was previously engaged in Financial Services. As it could not perform well it has closed its Finance Division and has converted its business into technical solution development and customer service packs. Due to this the Company changed its name from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd to VirtualSoft System Limited in 2001. The Company is engaged in the business of Pioneering Broadband, Virtual Event & Providing Mobile Roaming Services & Solutions.During 1999-2000 the company made a diversification by entering into Web-Multimedia/Software Tools. It is also focusing on Customized Enterprise Content Delivery Network, a private Corporate Channel of BroadBand quality.The name of the Company was changed from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd. to VirtuaiSoft System Limited effective February 7, 2001.During 2009-10, the Company developed and deployed a B2B live Text Chat Platform (Multi - Panelist & Multiple Levels of Moderation) with a video featurepp, for Intel India. 7 Virtual Events were then created and launched for Intel successfully during the year. Second, based on a strategic partnership for India and APAC with 6Connex Inc., it launched a range of next generation Virtual Experience based events for demand generation, customer engagement, collaboration, learning and knowledge management for brands like CNBC/ Web 18, Cisco, Oracle and Intel - both at the India & APAC level. Third based on technology & market development work done late, in
The Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is ₹60.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is 0 and 4.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is ₹2.92 and ₹16.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.63%, 3 Years at 68.89%, 1 Year at 365.75%, 6 Month at 175.94%, 3 Month at 150.52% and 1 Month at 138.81%.
