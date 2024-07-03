iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Share Price

17.7
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.7
  • Day's High17.7
  • 52 Wk High16.86
  • Prev. Close16.86
  • Day's Low17.7
  • 52 Wk Low 2.92
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

17.7

Prev. Close

16.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

17.7

Day's Low

17.7

52 Week's High

16.86

52 Week's Low

2.92

Book Value

3.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:14 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 49.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.3

10.3

10.3

10.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.5

-20.37

-19.44

-18.92

Net Worth

-11.2

-10.07

-9.14

-8.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.31

0.9

1.01

1.1

yoy growth (%)

44.87

-10.58

-8.35

9.79

Raw materials

-1.16

-0.83

-0.75

-0.77

As % of sales

88.36

91.71

74.91

69.83

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.51

-0.44

-0.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.6

-0.48

-0.77

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.2

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.27

0.27

0.08

0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.87

-10.58

-8.35

9.79

Op profit growth

-13.65

28.86

-24.12

65.96

EBIT growth

-7.02

12.86

-33.55

71.19

Net profit growth

-8.5

26.11

-37.79

74.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.12

3.59

3.08

2.55

5.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.12

3.59

3.08

2.55

5.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.24

0.37

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Virtualsoft Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gokul Tandan

Non Executive Director

Rajendra V Kulkarni

Independent Director

Ashima Puri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukta Ahuja

Independent Director

Vikram Grover

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virtualsoft Systems Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992 the Virtualsoft Systems Limited was previously engaged in Financial Services. As it could not perform well it has closed its Finance Division and has converted its business into technical solution development and customer service packs. Due to this the Company changed its name from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd to VirtualSoft System Limited in 2001. The Company is engaged in the business of Pioneering Broadband, Virtual Event & Providing Mobile Roaming Services & Solutions.During 1999-2000 the company made a diversification by entering into Web-Multimedia/Software Tools. It is also focusing on Customized Enterprise Content Delivery Network, a private Corporate Channel of BroadBand quality.The name of the Company was changed from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd. to VirtuaiSoft System Limited effective February 7, 2001.During 2009-10, the Company developed and deployed a B2B live Text Chat Platform (Multi - Panelist & Multiple Levels of Moderation) with a video featurepp, for Intel India. 7 Virtual Events were then created and launched for Intel successfully during the year. Second, based on a strategic partnership for India and APAC with 6Connex Inc., it launched a range of next generation Virtual Experience based events for demand generation, customer engagement, collaboration, learning and knowledge management for brands like CNBC/ Web 18, Cisco, Oracle and Intel - both at the India & APAC level. Third based on technology & market development work done late, in
Company FAQs

What is the Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd share price today?

The Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is ₹60.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is 0 and 4.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is ₹2.92 and ₹16.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.63%, 3 Years at 68.89%, 1 Year at 365.75%, 6 Month at 175.94%, 3 Month at 150.52% and 1 Month at 138.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.29 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 49.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Virtualsoft Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

