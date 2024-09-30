iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd AGM

20.89
(1.95%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:43:00 PM

Virtualsoft Sys. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Virtualsoft Systems Limited (the Company) was held on Monday the 30th September, 2024 at 09.00 AM through Video Conference and the meeting was concluded at 09:12 AM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) 1. A disclosure of voting results of the meeting in terms of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the businesses considered and approved by the shareholders. 2. Scrutinizers report on e-voting pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20(4)(xi) and Rule 21(2) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)

