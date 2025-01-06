iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.7
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Virtualsoft Sys. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.6

-0.48

-0.77

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.2

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.27

0.27

0.08

0.25

Other operating items

Operating

-0.97

-0.54

-0.42

-0.56

Capital expenditure

-0.53

0.62

0

-0.23

Free cash flow

-1.5

0.07

-0.42

-0.79

Equity raised

-36.72

-34.29

-32.12

-30.59

Investing

0

0

1.34

0

Financing

37.84

34.94

30.53

28.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.39

0.72

-0.67

-3.36

