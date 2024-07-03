iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

18.95
(1.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3.1

2.46

1.98

1.32

4.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.1

2.46

1.98

1.32

4.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

0.02

Total Income

3.11

2.46

1.98

1.32

4.3

Total Expenditure

4.94

5.29

3.95

3.64

7.68

PBIDT

-1.83

-2.83

-1.97

-2.32

-3.37

Interest

0.07

0.12

0.06

0.03

0.13

PBDT

-1.9

-2.95

-2.02

-2.35

-3.5

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0

0.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.9

-2.95

-2.04

-2.35

-3.76

Minority Interest After NP

-0.47

-1.18

-0.93

-0.94

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.44

-1.77

-1.11

-1.41

-3.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.44

-1.77

-1.11

-1.41

-3.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.4

-1.72

-1.98

-2.28

-3.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.3

10.3

10.3

10.3

10.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-59.03

-115.04

-99.49

-175.75

-78.73

PBDTM(%)

-61.29

-119.91

-102.02

-178.03

-81.77

PATM(%)

-61.29

-119.91

-103.03

-178.03

-87.85

