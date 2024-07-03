Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3.1
2.46
1.98
1.32
4.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.1
2.46
1.98
1.32
4.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
0.02
Total Income
3.11
2.46
1.98
1.32
4.3
Total Expenditure
4.94
5.29
3.95
3.64
7.68
PBIDT
-1.83
-2.83
-1.97
-2.32
-3.37
Interest
0.07
0.12
0.06
0.03
0.13
PBDT
-1.9
-2.95
-2.02
-2.35
-3.5
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.9
-2.95
-2.04
-2.35
-3.76
Minority Interest After NP
-0.47
-1.18
-0.93
-0.94
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.44
-1.77
-1.11
-1.41
-3.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.44
-1.77
-1.11
-1.41
-3.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.4
-1.72
-1.98
-2.28
-3.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.3
10.3
10.3
10.3
10.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-59.03
-115.04
-99.49
-175.75
-78.73
PBDTM(%)
-61.29
-119.91
-102.02
-178.03
-81.77
PATM(%)
-61.29
-119.91
-103.03
-178.03
-87.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.