iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Key Ratios

22.15
(1.98%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Virtualsoft Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.14

-18.49

-22.06

45.72

Op profit growth

-35.67

39.18

-46.11

27.41

EBIT growth

-34.23

35.39

-45.86

28.88

Net profit growth

-27.64

23.23

-49.83

14.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-112.7

-80.34

-47.04

-68.03

EBIT margin

-118.67

-82.75

-49.81

-71.7

Net profit margin

-78.63

-49.83

-32.96

-51.2

RoCE

-16.7

-25.51

-19.73

-37.22

RoNW

3.01

5.44

5.08

11.13

RoA

-2.76

-3.84

-3.26

-6.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.11

-4.67

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.32

-3.17

-2.48

-4.66

Book value per share

-17.08

-15.14

-9.51

-11.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.59

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.79

-0.34

P/B

-0.1

-0.13

EV/EBIDTA

-14.57

-5.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

137.61

70.34

56.52

43

Inventory days

24.36

24.32

21.69

14.82

Creditor days

-59.64

-34.44

-35.34

-19.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

17.65

21.04

6.71

7.55

Net debt / equity

-2.06

-2.15

-2.41

-2.38

Net debt / op. profit

-12.68

-7.54

-7.38

-4.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.09

-78.44

-51.87

-61.26

Employee costs

-87.02

-63.61

-53.47

-53.96

Other costs

-62.59

-38.28

-41.69

-52.81

Virtualsoft Sys. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Virtualsoft Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.