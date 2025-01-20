Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.14
-18.49
-22.06
45.72
Op profit growth
-35.67
39.18
-46.11
27.41
EBIT growth
-34.23
35.39
-45.86
28.88
Net profit growth
-27.64
23.23
-49.83
14.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-112.7
-80.34
-47.04
-68.03
EBIT margin
-118.67
-82.75
-49.81
-71.7
Net profit margin
-78.63
-49.83
-32.96
-51.2
RoCE
-16.7
-25.51
-19.73
-37.22
RoNW
3.01
5.44
5.08
11.13
RoA
-2.76
-3.84
-3.26
-6.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.11
-4.67
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.32
-3.17
-2.48
-4.66
Book value per share
-17.08
-15.14
-9.51
-11.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.59
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.79
-0.34
P/B
-0.1
-0.13
EV/EBIDTA
-14.57
-5.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
137.61
70.34
56.52
43
Inventory days
24.36
24.32
21.69
14.82
Creditor days
-59.64
-34.44
-35.34
-19.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
17.65
21.04
6.71
7.55
Net debt / equity
-2.06
-2.15
-2.41
-2.38
Net debt / op. profit
-12.68
-7.54
-7.38
-4.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.09
-78.44
-51.87
-61.26
Employee costs
-87.02
-63.61
-53.47
-53.96
Other costs
-62.59
-38.28
-41.69
-52.81
