Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.3
10.3
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.5
-20.37
-19.44
-18.92
Net Worth
-11.2
-10.07
-9.14
-8.62
Minority Interest
Debt
21.75
20.99
19.85
19.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.55
10.92
10.71
10.5
Fixed Assets
1.05
1.05
1.05
1
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.26
9.26
9.26
9.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.04
0.09
0.16
0.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.54
0.86
0.7
0.43
Debtor Days
119.48
Other Current Assets
0.33
0.43
1.22
0.98
Sundry Creditors
-0.64
-0.96
-0.65
-0.42
Creditor Days
116.7
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.24
-1.11
-0.87
Cash
0.3
0.52
0.23
0.1
Total Assets
10.56
10.92
10.7
10.48
