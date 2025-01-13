iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

20.09
(1.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:33:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.3

10.3

10.3

10.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.5

-20.37

-19.44

-18.92

Net Worth

-11.2

-10.07

-9.14

-8.62

Minority Interest

Debt

21.75

20.99

19.85

19.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.55

10.92

10.71

10.5

Fixed Assets

1.05

1.05

1.05

1

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.26

9.26

9.26

9.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.04

0.09

0.16

0.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.54

0.86

0.7

0.43

Debtor Days

119.48

Other Current Assets

0.33

0.43

1.22

0.98

Sundry Creditors

-0.64

-0.96

-0.65

-0.42

Creditor Days

116.7

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.24

-1.11

-0.87

Cash

0.3

0.52

0.23

0.1

Total Assets

10.56

10.92

10.7

10.48

