Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.58
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Virtualsoft Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.31

0.9

1.01

1.1

yoy growth (%)

44.87

-10.58

-8.35

9.79

Raw materials

-1.16

-0.83

-0.75

-0.77

As % of sales

88.36

91.71

74.91

69.83

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.51

-0.44

-0.64

As % of sales

34.48

56.54

43.58

58.15

Other costs

-0.28

-0.23

-0.33

-0.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.59

26.32

33.24

34.51

Operating profit

-0.58

-0.67

-0.52

-0.69

OPM

-44.45

-74.58

-51.74

-62.5

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.2

-0.01

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.06

0

-0.04

Other income

0.23

0.34

0.06

0

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.6

-0.48

-0.77

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.54

-0.6

-0.48

-0.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.55

-0.6

-0.48

-0.77

yoy growth (%)

-8.5

26.11

-37.79

74.27

NPM

-42.25

-66.9

-47.43

-69.88

