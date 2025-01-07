Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.31
0.9
1.01
1.1
yoy growth (%)
44.87
-10.58
-8.35
9.79
Raw materials
-1.16
-0.83
-0.75
-0.77
As % of sales
88.36
91.71
74.91
69.83
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.51
-0.44
-0.64
As % of sales
34.48
56.54
43.58
58.15
Other costs
-0.28
-0.23
-0.33
-0.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.59
26.32
33.24
34.51
Operating profit
-0.58
-0.67
-0.52
-0.69
OPM
-44.45
-74.58
-51.74
-62.5
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.2
-0.01
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.06
0
-0.04
Other income
0.23
0.34
0.06
0
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.6
-0.48
-0.77
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.54
-0.6
-0.48
-0.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.55
-0.6
-0.48
-0.77
yoy growth (%)
-8.5
26.11
-37.79
74.27
NPM
-42.25
-66.9
-47.43
-69.88
