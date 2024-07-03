iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

18.58
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.62

1.08

2.02

0.84

1.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.62

1.08

2.02

0.84

1.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.79

0

0.01

0

0

Total Income

4.41

1.08

2.03

0.84

1.03

Total Expenditure

4.5

1.84

2.35

1.7

1.68

PBIDT

-0.09

-0.76

-0.32

-0.86

-0.65

Interest

0.17

0.03

0.02

0

0.03

PBDT

-0.26

-0.79

-0.35

-0.86

-0.68

Depreciation

0.09

0

0.16

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.36

-0.79

-0.5

-0.86

-0.68

Minority Interest After NP

0.2

-0.2

-0.19

-0.25

-0.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.55

-0.59

-0.32

-0.61

-0.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.55

-0.59

-0.32

-0.61

-0.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.28

-0.57

-0.31

-0.59

-0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.82

10.3

10.3

10.3

10.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.48

-70.37

-15.84

-102.38

-63.1

PBDTM(%)

-7.18

-73.14

-17.32

-102.38

-66.01

PATM(%)

-9.94

-73.14

-24.75

-102.38

-66.01

