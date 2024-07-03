Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.62
1.08
2.02
0.84
1.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.62
1.08
2.02
0.84
1.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.79
0
0.01
0
0
Total Income
4.41
1.08
2.03
0.84
1.03
Total Expenditure
4.5
1.84
2.35
1.7
1.68
PBIDT
-0.09
-0.76
-0.32
-0.86
-0.65
Interest
0.17
0.03
0.02
0
0.03
PBDT
-0.26
-0.79
-0.35
-0.86
-0.68
Depreciation
0.09
0
0.16
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.36
-0.79
-0.5
-0.86
-0.68
Minority Interest After NP
0.2
-0.2
-0.19
-0.25
-0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.55
-0.59
-0.32
-0.61
-0.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.55
-0.59
-0.32
-0.61
-0.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.28
-0.57
-0.31
-0.59
-0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.82
10.3
10.3
10.3
10.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.48
-70.37
-15.84
-102.38
-63.1
PBDTM(%)
-7.18
-73.14
-17.32
-102.38
-66.01
PATM(%)
-9.94
-73.14
-24.75
-102.38
-66.01
No Record Found
