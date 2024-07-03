|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|26 Jun 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Convening Extraordinary General Meeting of the company The Board in the aforesaid mentioned matters have approved the draft notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 25, 2024. The relevant details will be submitted to the Exchange separately in due course of time. We are submitting herewith Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company along with explanatory statement, The Company has provided the facility to vote by electronic means (remote e-voting as well as e-voting at the EGM) on the resolution as set out in the EGM Notice. The e-voting shall commence on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and will end on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. The copy of the said EGM Notice is also uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.virtsoft.com. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2024) This is in reference to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated July 02, 2024 (EGM Notice) of Virtualsoft Systems Limited (the Company) to be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility, for seeking approval for matters contained in the said EGM Notice duly dispatched to the shareholders of the Company as per the applicable laws. The Company through this corrigendum wishes to bring to the notice of the Shareholders of the Company the changes in the Explanatory Statement as set out for the Item No. 2, 3 and 4, contained in the said EGM Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) The 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of FY 2024-25, the Members of the Virtualsoft Systems Limited (the Company) was held on Wednesday the 25th July 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conference and the meeting was concluded at 11:25 AM. the detailed summary attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) 1. A disclosure of voting results of the meeting in terms of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the businesses considered and approved by the shareholders. 2. Scrutinizers report on e-voting pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20(4)(xi) and Rule 21(2) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
|EGM
|20 Jan 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|Notice is hereby given that the First Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of FY 2023-24 of the Members of M/s. Virtualsoft Systems Limited will be held THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING on Wednesday 14/02/2024 at 10.00 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to transact as Special business Books of the Company will remain closed from February 08, 2024 to February 14, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of EGM to be held on 14th February 2024 With Reference to the above subject and Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 01/2023-24 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2023-24 held on 14.02.2024 at corporate office through Video conferencing mode. The meeting commenced at 10:00 AM and concluded at 10:35 AM. In pursuance to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated (of EGM outcome) February 14, 2024, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jha (Membership No. FCS 8690) Practicing Company Secretary & Scrutinizer, appointed by the Board has submitted his report on the result of 1 Extra Ordinary General Meeting and based on the said report, it is hereby informed that resolutions proposed in the meeting are passed by shareholders with requisite majority, the same are enclosed herewith, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Pursuant to the provisions Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby intimated that the Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 14, 2024 approved the Appointment Of M/s Rajesh Raj Gupta & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants ICAI Registration No.: 026338N/N500357), as the Statutory Auditors Of the Company, to hold office till the conclusion Of next Annual General Meeting Of the Company, at a remuneration as may be fixed by the Board Of Directors Of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024)
