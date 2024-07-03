Convening Extraordinary General Meeting of the company The Board in the aforesaid mentioned matters have approved the draft notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 25, 2024. The relevant details will be submitted to the Exchange separately in due course of time. We are submitting herewith Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company along with explanatory statement, The Company has provided the facility to vote by electronic means (remote e-voting as well as e-voting at the EGM) on the resolution as set out in the EGM Notice. The e-voting shall commence on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and will end on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. The copy of the said EGM Notice is also uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.virtsoft.com. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2024) This is in reference to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated July 02, 2024 (EGM Notice) of Virtualsoft Systems Limited (the Company) to be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility, for seeking approval for matters contained in the said EGM Notice duly dispatched to the shareholders of the Company as per the applicable laws. The Company through this corrigendum wishes to bring to the notice of the Shareholders of the Company the changes in the Explanatory Statement as set out for the Item No. 2, 3 and 4, contained in the said EGM Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) The 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of FY 2024-25, the Members of the Virtualsoft Systems Limited (the Company) was held on Wednesday the 25th July 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conference and the meeting was concluded at 11:25 AM. the detailed summary attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) 1. A disclosure of voting results of the meeting in terms of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the businesses considered and approved by the shareholders. 2. Scrutinizers report on e-voting pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20(4)(xi) and Rule 21(2) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)