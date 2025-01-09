Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Management Discussions

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS OF THE COMPANY:
VIRTUAL SOFT-PIONEERING BROAD BAND, VIRTUAL EVENT & MOBILE ROAMING SERVICES
& SOLUTIONS:
Broad band networks are revolutionizing the way we do business. Virtual
Soft and its vReach division offer outstanding digital broadband solutions.
They use technology developed in-house and by our best-of-breed global
partners to the advantage of large enterprises, associations and media
companies. Broadband network & application solutions offer you a
convergence of voice, data and video that can be used for your business by
creating and leveraging business function specific virtual events-both live
& on-demand, ideally through an annual engagement contract with
VirtualSoft.
Virtual Soft transforms conventional business, learning, entertainment and
media enterprises into rich media digital corporations. It uses the
technologies of the day to set up the infrastructure & application
platforms needed for streaming interactive rich media content - as well as
creating and managing virtual events - over the internet, Internet or
extranet.
A proprietary system called v Code guarantees clarity and seamless delivery
of audio, video and multimedia files across both narrowband and broadband
networks.
Virtual Soft has developed a world-class Enterprise Communication Platform
called vReach that utilizes existing corporate computing infrastructure to
make realtime business meeting and events more cost-effective and
convenient by reducing travel and extending reach to globally dispersed
customers, partners, and coworkers over low-bandwidth network connections
through a simple browser interface
VirtualSofts vReach division also offers Rich Media content creation and
migration services using proprietary technology and business methods. It
creates near video on-demand content synchronized with Power point slides
and other interactive mechanisms for leading conference organizers like
Cll, FICCI, The Times of India Group, The Federation of Asian Advertising
Associations, Business Today; and for leading enterprises such as SAP, IBM,
The World Bank and the Tata Group.
It has created over 8000 hours of such content for over 400 different
conferences and training events. This content is available in CD/DVD form
as well as on knowledge on-demand servers accessible over the intranet
and/or internet.
In the year under Review, three new initiatives were successfully launched:
First, based on inhouse R&D, Virtual-Soft suucessfully developed and
deployed a B2B live Text Chat Platform (Multi - Panelist & Multiple Levels
of Moderation) with a video featurepp, for Intel India. 7 Virtual Events
were then created and launched for Intel successfully during the year. Over
3,000 of the Target Audience registered and over 1500 attended.
Second, based on a strategic partnership for India and APAC with 6Connex
Inc (www.6Connex.com)- a California based global leader in Virtual
Experience based business solutions & our own domain competence, processes
and goto market ecosystem, Virtual Soft launched a range of next generation
Virtual Experience based events for demand generation, customer engagement,
collaboration, learning and knowledge management for brands like CNBC/Web
18, Cisco, Oracle and Intel - both at the India & APAC level.
Third based on technology & market development work done late in the year
under Review, in April 2010, VirtualSoft created a new Telecom division to
focus on Mobile Roaming Solutions for the global traveller under the brand
name Roaml (www.roam1.com)
Currently the options for an International Traveler for telephony during
his overseas travel-is either to use the International Roaming facility on
his existing SIM or take a country specific SIM Card that our competitors
provide. We have, along with a UK based company developed a unique solution
which allows a consumer to use a single UK based SIM which provides low
cost telephony in international roaming. This SIM provides Free Incoming in
over 100 countries and provides low cost Call Back to India. Over the past
few months we have piloted this SIM and have now over 2500 customers who
regularly use this product. The Card is a prepaid card, which again makes
it very attractive for an Indian Customer as it allows him to control his
international telephony expenses. The billing is in real time and is
visible instantly on the net which ensures that there is no room for over
billing. The customer gets to retain the card and can publish the number as
his permanent International Number. This way every time the customer goes
abroad, he adds talk time on his card which makes repeat business very easy
for us.
With the foundation in Enterprise Broadband solutions and the three new
initiatives launched in the year under Review, the Company now expects
significant growth in both revenues and profitability in the current year
and the years to come.