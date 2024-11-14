Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 24, 2024

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be held Thursday 14th November 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at 59 Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-III New Delhi-110 020 In pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement to the inter-alia to transact the businesses as per attached notice. As per the attached outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors is going to be held on Tuesday 3rd September 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at 59 Okhla Industrial Estate Phase- III New Delhi-110 020 to the inter-alia to transact the businesses as attached in notice. 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report & Annual Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 2. Considered and approved the notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Monday 30th September 2024. 3. As recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee the board has nominated the appointment of Ms. Geeta Singh (DIN: 10269520) as an additional independent director in Empyrean Spirits Private Limited (Subsidiary of VirtualSoft Systems Limited). 4. Considered and approved the change of name of the Company from VirtualSoft Systems Limited to Kati Patang Collective Limited or any other name as may be decided by the board and consequent amendment in the MOA of the Company name availability with ROC and approval of members of the Company by way of special resolution (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Virtualsoft Systems Limited (the Company) in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be held Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at 59 Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-III New Delhi-110 020 In pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement to the inter-alia to transact the business as mentioned in attached notice Considered and Approved the Consolidated and Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the limited Review Report issued by the Auditors of the Company, in respect of the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be held on Tuesday 25th June 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at 59 Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-III New Delhi-110 020 to discuss consider and approve a proposal for issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities/ warrants/ any other equity linked securities through private offerings and/or preferential issue and/or Rights Issue and/or through any other permissible mode in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2018 as amended (SEBI (ICDR) Regulations) and all other applicable laws as may be considered appropriate subject to such governmental/ statutory/ regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Subject to approval of shareholders of the Company, the Board has approved at its meeting held on 25th June, 2024, issue of equity shares on a preferential basis (preferential Issue). Subject to approval of shareholders of the Company, the Board has approved at its meeting held on 25th June, 2024 sale of shares of subsidiary Roam1 Telecom Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be held Thursday 30th May 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at 59 Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-III New Delhi-110 020 In pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement to the inter-alia to transact attach agenda. Considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company and impact of audit qualifications. Copy of the same is attached herewith for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) 1. Reappointment of Mr. Dinesh Bajaj Practicing Chartered Accountants (D D A S & Associates), as an Internal Auditor of the company in terms of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for undertaking the Internal audit of the company for financial year 2024-25 2. Reappointment of M/s SJK & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, as a Secretarial Auditor of the company in terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its powers) Rules, 2014 for undertaking the secretarial audit of the company for financial year 2024-25 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Reviewed the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole. 2. To review the performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of the executive directors and non-executive directors. 3. To review the quality quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the management of the Company and the Board of Directors. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair arising out of the above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 25(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 held on Today, Thursday, 28th day of March, 2024 at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company transacted the business as enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 23 Feb 2024

VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 01 March 2024 at 01.00 pm at the corporate office of the Company at 59 Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-3 New Delhi-110020 inter alia consider take on record and approve the following: 1. The promoter group is keen to infuse new momentum into the company and re-pivot in order to unlock new growth opportunities that are aligned with emerging consumer meta-trends. In order to assess understand and calibrate potential pockets of opportunities the plan is to appoint a qualified / credible external agency to suggest ways and means of new growth opportunities (both organic / inorganic growth) that align with market trends and strategic fitment. The agency will also provide specific recommendations on how to win for the suggested value-unlocking path. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. 1. Board of Directors of the Company discussed the matter and has authorized Mr. Rajendra Virupaksha Kulkarni (Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director) to appoint a qualified / credible external agency to suggest ways and means of new growth opportunities (both organic / inorganic growth) that align with market trends and strategic fitment. The agency will come back with specific recommendations for the VSL Board on how to unlock and build value going forward (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024