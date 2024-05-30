To the Members of

VIRYA RESOURCES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the financial statements:

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. VIRYA RESOURCES LIMITED ("theCompany"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity, the statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a) In case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of Company as at 31-Mar-2024,

b) In case of Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss of Company for the year ended on that date,

c) In case of Statement of Cash Flow, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date, and

d) In case of Statement of Changes in Equity, of changes in equity for the year ended on that date

Key Audit Matters

3. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of ouraudit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

4. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report like Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and Annual Report, which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

5. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material is statement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial position and Financial performance and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and Cash Flow ofthe Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

8. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the financial statements, the management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an auditconducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detectings material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud mayinvolve collusion, forgeiy, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events ina manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("The Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a Statement on the matters specified in Paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessaiy for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Statement including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act,

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the auditors reports of subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint venture companies incorporated in India, the remuneration paid by the Parent and such subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint venture companies to their respective directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d)

i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

iv. No dividend has been declared / paid during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of section 123 of the Act are not applicable.

v. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For N G RAO & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN: 009399S Place: Hyderabad G. Nageswara Rao Date: 30.05.2024 Partner Membership No: 207300 UDIN: 24207300BKARLB2731

Annexure A

to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of VIRYA RESOURCES LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 18 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the booksof account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

l. In the respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the said order is not applicable to the company.

b. The company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment including investment property under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of two years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment including investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification,

c. The company does not have any immovable properties. Therefore, reporting under clause of the said order is not applicable to the company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year,

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a. The Company does not have Inventory; hence the Disclosure Requirements under this Clause are not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii.

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the verification of the records of the company, the company has neither made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the said Order is not applicable to the company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans, made investment, or provided and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable. Guarantees to which the provision of section 185 or 186 of the Act is not applicable.

v. The Company has neither accepted deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii.

a. In respect of statutory dues:

Undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authority.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following:

Details of dues:

Name of Statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount related Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 35.67 FY-2021-22 Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest on Income Tax 6.78 FY-2021-22 Goods And Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods And Services Tax 17.21 FY-2022-23 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 2.06 FY-2022-23

b. The Company has no dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosedas income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any term loans from any lender. Accordingly, clause 3{ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to US and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

X. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (includingdebt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the company does not have / has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. The Company has not any other than ongoing projects, therefore provision of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of Financial Statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For N G RAO & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN: 009399S Place: Hyderabad G. Nageswara Rao Date: 30.05.2024 Partner Membership No: 207300 UDIN: 24207300BKARLB2731

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of VIRYA

RESOURCES LIMITED for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 19 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financialstatements under Clause (i)of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of VIRYA RESOURCES LIMITED ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing ("SA"), prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those SAsand the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, the Parent and its subsidiary companies which are companies incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.