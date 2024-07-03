SectorConstruction
Open₹655
Prev. Close₹625
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹655
Day's Low₹655
52 Week's High₹770
52 Week's Low₹528
Book Value₹36.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.03
4.31
3.82
2.68
Net Worth
5.53
5.81
5.32
4.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.34
0.81
2.41
2.24
yoy growth (%)
-57.49
-66.03
7.39
-45.92
Raw materials
-0.02
0.05
0
0
As % of sales
8.13
6.51
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
0.02
0.29
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.07
-0.02
Working capital
0.63
-3.98
0.22
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.49
-66.03
7.39
-45.92
Op profit growth
67.35
-93.43
180.49
-56.59
EBIT growth
60.67
-93.01
176.87
-56.03
Net profit growth
60.68
-93.04
168.4
-51.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Valavala Subrahmanyam Venkata
Non Executive Director
Arudji Kiswanto
Independent Director
Shilpa Bung
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Stuti Pareek
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Kacham
Independent Director
Sukhdev Singh
Director
Candra Winoto Salim
Additional Director
Natarajan Venkata Subramanian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Virya Resources Ltd
Summary
Virya Resources Limited was formerly incorporated as Gayatri Tissue and Papers Limited on January 07, 1987 executing infrastructure works as subcontractors. The Company name was changed from Gayatri Tissue and Papers Limited to Virya Resources Limited on June 20, 2022. The Company commenced the I.T.Division activities on 04 February, 2004. In 2008-09, it took up store building construction work at Jindal Vijayanagaram Steel Plant work at Tornagallu, Karnataka State and Road works at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The Company operates as a coal agency company in India. It primarily deals in steam coal. It also engages in the provision of coal importation services.
Read More
The Virya Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹655 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virya Resources Ltd is ₹98.25 Cr. as of 10 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Virya Resources Ltd is 0 and 18.02 as of 10 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virya Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virya Resources Ltd is ₹528 and ₹770 as of 10 Dec ‘24
Virya Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.80%, 3 Years at 78.33%, 1 Year at -4.89%, 6 Month at 11.97%, 3 Month at -10.46% and 1 Month at 4.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.