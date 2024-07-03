iifl-logo-icon 1
Virya Resources Ltd Share Price

655
(4.80%)
Dec 10, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open655
  • Day's High655
  • 52 Wk High770
  • Prev. Close625
  • Day's Low655
  • 52 Wk Low 528
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Virya Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

655

Prev. Close

625

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

655

Day's Low

655

52 Week's High

770

52 Week's Low

528

Book Value

36.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Virya Resources Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Virya Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Virya Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Virya Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.03

4.31

3.82

2.68

Net Worth

5.53

5.81

5.32

4.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.34

0.81

2.41

2.24

yoy growth (%)

-57.49

-66.03

7.39

-45.92

Raw materials

-0.02

0.05

0

0

As % of sales

8.13

6.51

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

-0.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.03

0.02

0.29

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.07

-0.02

Working capital

0.63

-3.98

0.22

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.49

-66.03

7.39

-45.92

Op profit growth

67.35

-93.43

180.49

-56.59

EBIT growth

60.67

-93.01

176.87

-56.03

Net profit growth

60.68

-93.04

168.4

-51.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.05

Virya Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Virya Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Valavala Subrahmanyam Venkata

Non Executive Director

Arudji Kiswanto

Independent Director

Shilpa Bung

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Stuti Pareek

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Kacham

Independent Director

Sukhdev Singh

Director

Candra Winoto Salim

Additional Director

Natarajan Venkata Subramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virya Resources Ltd

Summary

Virya Resources Limited was formerly incorporated as Gayatri Tissue and Papers Limited on January 07, 1987 executing infrastructure works as subcontractors. The Company name was changed from Gayatri Tissue and Papers Limited to Virya Resources Limited on June 20, 2022. The Company commenced the I.T.Division activities on 04 February, 2004. In 2008-09, it took up store building construction work at Jindal Vijayanagaram Steel Plant work at Tornagallu, Karnataka State and Road works at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The Company operates as a coal agency company in India. It primarily deals in steam coal. It also engages in the provision of coal importation services.
Company FAQs

What is the Virya Resources Ltd share price today?

The Virya Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹655 today.

What is the Market Cap of Virya Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virya Resources Ltd is ₹98.25 Cr. as of 10 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Virya Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Virya Resources Ltd is 0 and 18.02 as of 10 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Virya Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virya Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virya Resources Ltd is ₹528 and ₹770 as of 10 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Virya Resources Ltd?

Virya Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.80%, 3 Years at 78.33%, 1 Year at -4.89%, 6 Month at 11.97%, 3 Month at -10.46% and 1 Month at 4.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Virya Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Virya Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.02 %

