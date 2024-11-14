Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Virya Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to above subject, we are pleased to inform that the Meeting of the Board Directors of the company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 4.00 P.M. at corporate office of the company to consider and approve the following business: 1. Approval of the Standalone un-audited financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. 2. Approval of the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. 3. To ratify the appointment of Mrs. Padmajaa Paluvayi (M.No: A70965) Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November. 14, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company, considered and approved the following: 1.Considered, approved and took on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited FinancialResults of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended onSeptember 30, 2024. Copy of the same is attached herewith for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Virya Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above this is to inform you that the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 5th September 2024 at 2.00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve the following business. 1. To Consider the Report of the Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting 2. Approval of the Book closure for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting. 3. Approval of the cut-of-date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-voting and E-voting at 38th Annual General Meeting 4. To appoint Scrutinizer for the process of remote E-voting as well as E-voting at AGM. 5. To consider and approve other matter incidental thereto. You are requested to please take on record our above said information for your reference and disseminate on the website of the BSE. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, the 5th of September 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: After due discussion about the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the board of Directors have approved the Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 and have taken following decisions; a. Book Closure: from 23.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 for the purpose of the AGM. b. E-Voting: Cut-of-date for eligibility to participate in the E-voting is 19.09.2024 at AGM c. The Board of Directors of the company have appointed Mr. Bharatiraju Vegiraju (M. No:8300, CP No: 14926) as Scrutinizer for the purpose of AGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Virya Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject we are pleased to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 2.00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve the following business. 1. Approval of the Standalone Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Approval of the Limited Review report by the statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. We further wish to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company closed earlier in compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company shall in continuation of the aforesaid compliance remain closed until 48 hours from the dissemination of the financial results to the Exchanges. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday the 14th of August 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Approved Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (Standalone) after approved by its Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, a copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report of Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Virya Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject we are pleased to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 18th July 2024 at 10.00 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve the following business. 1. Approval of the Shifting of Registered Officer within the State of Mumbai. 2. Approval of the Resignation of Mrs. Stuti Pareek Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the Incorporation of subsidiary companies in Singapore and Malaysia 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 18.07.2024, the Board inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Board of Directors have approved the shifting of Registered Office Address within the Mumbai city limits from 16/37, Siddarhta Nagar No. 5 Near Prabodhan Krida Bhawan, Siddhartha Nagar, Goregaon (west) Mumbai- 400104 to No: 137(Part 2) Andheri Industrial Estate, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai - 400 053 within the same Registrar of Companies. 2. After due discussion the Board of Directors have approved the Resignation of Mrs. Stuti Pareek Resignation - Annexure - A. 3. Pursuant Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation, it is hereby informed that Board of Directors have approved to incorporate two subsidiary Companies in Singapore and Malaysia The Board of directors have approved the shifting of Regd. office address within Mumbai city limits and within the same ROC, Mumbai. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Virya Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject we are pleased to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 1.00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve the following business 1. Approval of the Standalone Audited Financial Results / statements for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Approval of the Audited Report by the Statutory Auditor for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. We further wish to inform that the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company closed earlier in compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading of the Company shall in continuation of the aforesaid compliance remain closed until 48 hours from the dissemination of the financial results to the Exchange. With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e 30.05.2024 has considered ad approved the following: 1. Audited financial results /statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 2. Audited statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2024 3. Audited Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31.03.2024 4. Independent Auditors Report for the Financial year ended 31.03.2024. 5. Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on Audit Report. 6. Board minutes for Authorisation for signature of the Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 6 May 2024

Virya Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject we are please to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 9th May 2024 at 10.30 A.M. to consider and approve the following business. 1. To consider the date of Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of company and to approve the draft notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting. 2. To appoint Scrutinizer for the Extraordinary General Meeting 3. Shifting of Corporate Office from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, the 9th May, 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday 5th June, 2024 at 2.00 P.M. for regularization of Additional Director Mr. Natarajan Venkata Subramanian (DIN 10525710) as Director of the Company. EGM Notice has been approved. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Virya Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject we are pleased to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7th March 2024 at 2.00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve the following business. 1. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Natarajan Venkata Subramanian as Additional Director. 2. Approval of resignation of Mr. Kotni Rama Krishna as Director 3. Approval of resignation of Mr. Sankaran Subramanian as CFO 4. To consider and approve the Incorporation of a subsidiary company in Indonesia. 5. Approval for Shifting of the Canara Bank account to Visakhapatnam and making application for Internet Banking 6. Approval for opening of new current Account in HDFC Visakhapatnam 7. Authorization to make application for GST Registration in the State of Andhra Pradesh. 8. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is for your information and records. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, the 7th February, 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr. Natarajan Venkata Subramanian (DIN - 10525710) as an Additional Director. The relevant details of the captioned appointment, as per the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are given in the enclosed Annexure A. 2. After due discussion Board of Directors approved the resignation of Mr. Kotni Rama Krishna (DIN - 10486907) as Additional Director. 3. Approved the resignation of Mr. Sankaran Subramanian as CFO. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024