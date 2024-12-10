Virya Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.03
4.31
3.82
2.68
Net Worth
5.53
5.81
5.32
4.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.58
5.86
5.32
4.18
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.57
5.8
5.08
4.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0.03
Inventory Days
31.47
Sundry Debtors
0.71
0.85
0.71
0.79
Debtor Days
828.78
Other Current Assets
5.48
5.56
5.78
3.4
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.23
-1.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-0.38
-0.4
-0.05
Cash
0
0.06
0.24
0.02
Total Assets
5.58
5.87
5.33
4.19
