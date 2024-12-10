iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Virya Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

655
(4.80%)
Dec 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Virya Resources Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.03

4.31

3.82

2.68

Net Worth

5.53

5.81

5.32

4.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

0.05

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.58

5.86

5.32

4.18

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.57

5.8

5.08

4.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0.03

Inventory Days

31.47

Sundry Debtors

0.71

0.85

0.71

0.79

Debtor Days

828.78

Other Current Assets

5.48

5.56

5.78

3.4

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.23

-1.01

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.55

-0.38

-0.4

-0.05

Cash

0

0.06

0.24

0.02

Total Assets

5.58

5.87

5.33

4.19

Virya Resources : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Virya Resources Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.