Virya Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
0.02
0.29
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.07
-0.02
Working capital
0.63
-3.98
0.22
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
0.65
-3.96
0.43
0.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.65
-3.96
0.43
0.16
Equity raised
5.31
5.28
4.84
4.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.97
1.32
5.28
4.84
