Virya Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

655
(4.80%)
Dec 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.34

0.81

2.41

2.24

yoy growth (%)

-57.49

-66.03

7.39

-45.92

Raw materials

-0.02

0.05

0

0

As % of sales

8.13

6.51

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

-0.19

As % of sales

36.28

15.42

5.23

8.58

Other costs

-0.16

-0.72

-1.98

-1.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.24

88.71

82.5

86.72

Operating profit

0.03

0.01

0.29

0.1

OPM

9.33

2.37

12.26

4.69

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.03

0.02

0.29

0.1

Taxes

0

0

-0.07

-0.02

Tax rate

-26

-26

-25.75

-23.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.01

0.21

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.01

0.21

0.08

yoy growth (%)

60.68

-93.04

168.4

-51.26

NPM

7.04

1.86

9.1

3.64

