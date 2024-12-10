Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.34
0.81
2.41
2.24
yoy growth (%)
-57.49
-66.03
7.39
-45.92
Raw materials
-0.02
0.05
0
0
As % of sales
8.13
6.51
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
-0.19
As % of sales
36.28
15.42
5.23
8.58
Other costs
-0.16
-0.72
-1.98
-1.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.24
88.71
82.5
86.72
Operating profit
0.03
0.01
0.29
0.1
OPM
9.33
2.37
12.26
4.69
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.03
0.02
0.29
0.1
Taxes
0
0
-0.07
-0.02
Tax rate
-26
-26
-25.75
-23.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.01
0.21
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.01
0.21
0.08
yoy growth (%)
60.68
-93.04
168.4
-51.26
NPM
7.04
1.86
9.1
3.64
