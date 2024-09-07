iifl-logo-icon 1
Virya Resources Ltd AGM

Dec 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Virya Resources CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Remote E-Voting Commences on September 23, 2024 at 09:00 A.M and ends on September 28, 2024, at 05:00 P.M. Book Closure 23rd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) The 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held today i.e. Monday, September, 30, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. through video conferencing (VC) / other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business as stated in the AGM Notice dated 6th September (Notice). In this regard please find enclosed summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) With reference to our letter dated 7th September 2024 with which we had forwarded our Annual Report containing the Notice of our 38th AGM for inter-alia, seeking the approval of our shareholders of passing the resolutions The said AGM held today and all the resolution were duly deliberated (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

