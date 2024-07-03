iifl-logo-icon 1
Virya Resources Ltd Company Summary

Virya Resources Ltd Summary

Virya Resources Limited was formerly incorporated as Gayatri Tissue and Papers Limited on January 07, 1987 executing infrastructure works as subcontractors. The Company name was changed from Gayatri Tissue and Papers Limited to Virya Resources Limited on June 20, 2022. The Company commenced the I.T.Division activities on 04 February, 2004. In 2008-09, it took up store building construction work at Jindal Vijayanagaram Steel Plant work at Tornagallu, Karnataka State and Road works at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The Company operates as a coal agency company in India. It primarily deals in steam coal. It also engages in the provision of coal importation services.

